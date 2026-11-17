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By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

One objective of Ohio soybean checkoff-funded research is to develop and evaluate new technologies and on-farm agronomic practices that support Ohio soybean farmers’ efficient soybean production and their commitment to conservation. Dr. Taylor Dill, Director of Research for the Ohio Soybean Council, coordinates projects conducted by university researchers across the state to gather timely information for soybean producers. 2026 has been a year with tremendous variability across the state throughout the growing season. Dr. Laura Lindsey is one of those researchers. Lindsey is the Ohio State Extension soybean and small grains specialist. She has several ongoing checkoff-funded research projects around Ohio.

This past spring, the planting season was split by several precipitation events, with amounts varying by location across the state. These rain delays caused challenges for many Ohio farmers.

“We seemed to have a couple of planting seasons this year,” Lindsey said. “The planting in central Ohio was very timely. We have some planting date research when we planted exactly on April 10, which is the crop insurance date for Clark County, where one of our research trials is located. Early on, it looked great, but then the weather changed, and it froze. It was great until it wasn’t. Those beans looked really, really, really ugly. We were conducting a seeding rate study. We intentionally had some low rates, but we had plant populations down to 20,000 plants per acre. The thing that made this beneficial is that it was a replant study. We have stands that were left alone and then stands that were filled in. We do not have any data yet, but it is going to be interesting to see how that all turns out.”

Geographic location made a difference in planting time frames this spring.

“I was talking to farmers in the northern part of the state about replanting, and I asked them if they had to replant much. They said no, because at that point they did not yet plant it the first time,” Lindsey said. “I think parts of central Ohio might have planted two or three times before some areas planted the first time, especially in northeast Ohio. That is a challenge every year, planting with wet weather in the spring.”

In many parts of Ohio, double-cropping soybeans after wheat worked well in 2026.

“For double crop soybeans, the two biggest limitations are having enough time in the growing season and then also having enough water,” Lindsey said. “This year the water was not a problem. I think double crop beans are going to be great. We have a double crop project this year where we are trying to track moisture. There has been a lot of precipitation to track. We thought it would be the other way around. We thought it would be too dry. We had different treatments to look at retaining soil moisture, but that was not an issue this year.”

In some parts of Ohio, late spring frost and early and late-season heavy rains caused an issue for early soybeans.

“The frost was a big one and then the heavy rain,” Lindsey said. “Rain is a double-edged sword. It is good until it is too much. I think there are some areas that may suffer from too much rain. Soybeans do not like to be flooded at the reproductive stages. If there is standing water for several days, it could be very problematic for soybeans. Overall, I think the rain was a good thing.”

Battle for the Belt 2.0 is being conducted in 2026. It is a follow-up to the original Battle for the Belt. Dr. Taylor Dill did her Ph.D. research in the initial study.

“We observed that plant populations were really low when we planted early; however, the yields were not that bad,” Lindsey said.

“If soybean planting dates were in the early planting window, when we could plant ultra early, which would be a March planting, we could see a little bit of a yield hit, but not as much of a hit as being planted late,” Dill said.

“It is better to plant a little bit early and have a lower population than plant late and have a perfect stand,” Lindsey said. “We are looking at replant recommendations right now, and that is a spin-off of Dr. Dill’s planting date work based on what we were seeing in the field.”

The importance of having a uniform plant stand is often talked about when evaluating a soybean field in the spring. Several new technologies are designed to help farmers with this task.

“We have a soybean check-off funded project looking specifically at drone imaging and using the cell phone to make replant recommendations,” Dill said.

“Uniformity is incredibly important because of the soybean’s ability to branch. It is very plastic, and it usually can fill out, but it can only fill out to an extent,” Dill said. “For the research, an AI system was built to be able to detect what is a bean versus what is a weed and measure the in-between plant spacing. This project is still in the research stages. Currently, work is still being done to make it as effective as possible for an end user. I do think it is very important, and over time, as we perfect it, I think it is going to be a really helpful tool. Even now in early stages, I think it can give some good advice and give farmers a uniformity rating on how many skips they have. It will calculate the skips.”

A timely harvest is important to maintain soybean quality, and also if planting wheat as the following crop is going to be accomplished.

“Timely harvest is important. We have had some United Soybean Board funded research looking at harvest timing. It is not usually a problem in Ohio. It is often worse in the southern states,” Lindsey said. “If we have dry beans and do not harvest on time and those dry beans get re-wetted, there can be some serious quality problems and also losses. If the soybeans are too dry, the pods can shatter, and beans can spill on the ground. 2024 was the worst year for that. I do not think it will be as bad this year, but timely harvest is really important to help protect yield.”

“Timely harvest is also important for soybeans grown in rotation with other crops,” Lindsey said. “Winter wheat is a lovely crop to rotate with soybeans. When we have winter wheat in rotation with soybeans, we usually see an average yield increase of five bushels on those soybeans. Five bushels is a lot for really doing nothing but incorporating winter wheat. If you are in an area that can double-crop and sell straw, then you are looking at a very profitable system.”