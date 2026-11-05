Episode 83, A look at the 2026 Growing Season and an Ohio Soybean Check-off Funded Research Update

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By Dusty Sonnenberg, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff

One objective of Ohio soybean checkoff-funded research is to develop and evaluate new technologies and on-farm agronomic practices that support Ohio soybean farmers’ efficient soybean production and their commitment to conservation. On this episode of the Field Leader Podcast, Dusty is joined by Dr. Taylor Dill, Director of Research for the Ohio Soybean Council; Dr. Lindsay, the OSU Extension State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist; Dr. Alex Lindsay, Professor of Crop Ecophysiology & Agronomy at The Ohio State University; and Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Extension Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, to discuss the 2026 growing season and ongoing research projects around Ohio.