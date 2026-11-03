Expanded market access for meat processors, zero compromise on safety

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Recent executive orders affecting livestock markets and meat processing are set to expand market access for livestock producers and smaller processors nationwide. For Ohio’s agricultural community, where state inspection frameworks are already robust, the directives aim to unlock interstate sales while preserving the nation’s rigorous food safety standards.

Implementation began as soon as the executive orders were signed, with FSIS engaging state partners and agricultural leaders to identify bottlenecks within state inspection systems.

In an interview about implementing the orders, USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Mindy Brashears outlined how the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is rolling out immediate changes, funding mechanisms, and regulatory updates to support small and very small processing plants.

“We started right away asking questions of our states, working closely with our state directors to find out what the challenges are with our state inspection systems, as well as our Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) and Talmadge-Aiken programs, which allow state inspectors to perform federal meat and poultry inspections in designated plants,” said USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety, Dr. Mindy Brashears.

Ohio serves as a primary model for these federal-state cooperative arrangements. The Buckeye State utilizes both a State Meat and Poultry Inspection (MPI) program and the CIS program, providing flexible pathways for facilities of varying sizes.

“Ohio is one of our prime examples, and we really value our federal and state partnership because you have both the MPI program as well as the CIS program,” Brashears said. “I think over 75% of your processors are small and very small, so we’re really glad to have those options and opportunities for the processors in your state.”

To facilitate expansion, the USDA announced $50 million through the Stand-Up Program to help states initiate or enlarge meat inspection programs. On the ground, these financial resources are structured to directly assist facilities in expanding capacity and adopting modern equipment.

Beyond capital improvements, technical support remains a crucial pillar of the implementation plan.

“We know that our small and very small processors need technical support,” Brashears said. “So, we are standing up a network of extension agents and experts across the country to provide one-on-one access to research, as well as online technical information for small and very small plants.”

A key goal of the executive orders is modernizing regulations and removing unnecessary reporting requirements that do not contribute directly to food safety outcomes. However, Brashears emphasized that regulatory streamlining will not occur at the expense of consumer protection.

“Whenever I’m not in this role, I am a scientist, and food safety is first and foremost,” said Brashears, a food microbiologist by training. “We will not compromise food safety. But our regulations have become outdated, and we have new technology to help modernize how data is entered into FSIS systems or eliminating rules we no longer need.”

As an example of outdated regulations, Brashears pointed to the recent removal of the standard of identity for tripe with milk. Removing such legacy rules simplifies compliance for processors without altering underlying health and safety requirements.

Under the two-tiered state system, pure MPI programs meet the needs of processors focused strictly on local or direct-to-consumer markets. In contrast, the CIS program allows state-inspected facilities to sell across state lines because their standards match federal requirements.

“The CIS programs have the exact same regulations as FSIS, including the same labeling, data input, and traceability as a federal system,” Brashears said. “This allows product to cross state lines and improves market access while maintaining oversight so there is no threat to trade agreements or equivalency.”

To evaluate whether the initiative is achieving its intent, USDA is establishing specific metrics to track progress over time. These include:

– The number of states adopting or expanding CIS, Talmadge-Aiken, or MPI programs.

– The number of livestock producers transitioning from custom-exempt processing to commercial retail sales.

– The total volume of state-inspected meat products sold across state lines.

In addition to funding under the executive orders, USDA offers several existing resources for small processors, including the upcoming SPUR 2.0 loan guarantee program, technical assistance through the Small Plant Action Program, and reduced overtime and holiday inspection fee rates for small and very small facilities.

Producers and plant operators can find program details and qualification guidance at usda.gov.