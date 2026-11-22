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After two years of dry conditions, timely rainfall across much of Ohio helped drive strong soybean yields in 2026, according to Dr. Laura Lindsay, soybean specialist with OSU Extension. Our own Dusty Sonnenbery discusses with Dr. Lindsay how favorable weather, limited disease and insect pressure, and consistent performance across the state’s soybean trials contributed to impressive yield results, including trial averages in the 70- to 80-bushel range and top yields exceeding 100 bushels per acre. She also highlights the importance of variety selection, noting that yield differences of 30 to 40 bushels per acre were observed between soybean varieties at some locations.