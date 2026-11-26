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As the 2026 growing season wraps up, farmers are already laying the groundwork for next year’s crop. Bayer Agronomist Bill Bowers discusses the benefits of fall burndown applications and how they fit into an overall weed management program. He highlights key herbicide options, including dicamba, 2,4-D, glyphosate and residual products, while emphasizing that fall applications don’t necessarily replace spring burndowns. Bowers says starting clean, using multiple modes of action and layering residual herbicides are key to staying ahead of weed pressure heading into the 2027 growing season.