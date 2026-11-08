Featured Audio: Getting Ahead of Herbicide Resistance with Integrated Weed Management

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Herbicide resistance continues to challenge Ohio growers, especially with troublesome weeds like waterhemp and Palmer amaranth. In this interview, Dusty Sonnenberg talks with Eric Palmer, herbicide technical product lead for Syngenta, about the importance of integrated weed management, including strong residual herbicide programs, early-season control strategies, and practices that help reduce the weed seed bank. He also shares insights on managing resistant weeds through a combination of chemical and cultural approaches to help protect crop yields.