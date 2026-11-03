Featured Audio: Invested in Agriculture, Inspired by FFA

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November 3, 2026 Featured Audio, Top Headlines

Ruth Ann Carity, a swine producer and National FFA proficiency finalist from Minster High School, shares how her family farming operation helped shape her passion for agriculture and the swine industry. In this Ohio Ag Net interview with Allison Kinney, Carity discusses her success in FFA, her award-winning swine entrepreneurship project, and her plans to return home as an agricultural educator while continuing to grow her family’s farm.

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Featured Audio: Timpte Trailers Helps Farmers Stay Rolling During Harvest

Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett visits with Dustin Willey of Timpte Trailers in Sidney about …

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