Featured Audio: Mercer Landmark Harvesting Joy Bicycle Drive

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This year along with harvesting crops, Mercer Landmark is harvesting joy. In an effort to support young people in their communities and get them interested in agriculture, Mercer Landmark’s locations in Paulding and Defiance Counties are sponsoring a Harvest Joy Bicycle Drive. Brent Arnett of Mercer Landmark joins Dusty Sonnenberg to discuss more about this unique harvest and holiday project.