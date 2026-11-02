Featured Audio: Potash and Phosphate Shortage Concerns with Logan Haake

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November 2, 2026 Crops, Featured Audio, Top Headlines

The amazing stretch of ideal harvest conditions is causing a compounding squeeze on dry fertilizer logistics, most notably monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and diammonium phosphate (DAP), forcing retailers and producers to navigate tight regional supplies, shipping delays, and critical decisions regarding fall nutrient management. The Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins learns more from Logan Haake with Legacy Farmers Cooperative.

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Featured Audio: Mercer Landmark Harvesting Joy Bicycle Drive

This year along with harvesting crops, Mercer Landmark is harvesting joy. In an effort to …

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