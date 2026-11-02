Featured Audio: Potash and Phosphate Shortage Concerns with Logan Haake

The amazing stretch of ideal harvest conditions is causing a compounding squeeze on dry fertilizer logistics, most notably monoammonium phosphate (MAP) and diammonium phosphate (DAP), forcing retailers and producers to navigate tight regional supplies, shipping delays, and critical decisions regarding fall nutrient management. The Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins learns more from Logan Haake with Legacy Farmers Cooperative.
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