Featured Audio: Protecting Your Crop Insurance Options During Harvest

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Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett visits with Jason Williamson of Williamson Crop Insurance to discuss how grain quality is shaping up as Ohio farmers move through harvest. While conditions have been better than initially expected, Williamson encourages farmers to stay in contact with their crop insurance agents and report any potential quality concerns early, particularly when it comes to vomitoxin. He also highlights the importance of understanding the 60-day timeline for grain stored in on-farm bins and making sure adjusters have an opportunity to collect samples. As harvest winds down, Williamson reminds farmers to prioritize safety and keep important deadlines, including the December 11 deadline for the 2026 ARC or PLC election, on their radar.