Featured Audio: Putting technology to work for a sustainable cattle business

Brent Porteus and his family are exploring how technology can improve efficiency and help their cattle operation near Coshocton remain profitable for the next generation. In this featured audio, he joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to discuss their approach to innovation, the research behind more frequent feeding, and the work still ahead to measure the results.
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