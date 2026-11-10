Featured Audio: Ray Archuleta Shares Keys to Healthier Soils and Stronger Farms

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Ray Archuleta, widely known as “The Soil Guy,” discusses the key messages he’ll be sharing with farmers at the upcoming Ohio No-Till Council events. In his conversation with Ohio Ag Net’s Allison Kinney, Archuleta explains why understanding soil as a living system is foundational to improving farm resilience, reducing input costs, and strengthening profitability. He also shares how regenerative agriculture can help producers prepare for future challenges while building healthier soils and more sustainable operations.