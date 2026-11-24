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Ohio Ag Net’s Allison Kinney talks with Kyle Durham of the Soy Checkoff about how soybean farmers are seeing a strong return on their investment through research, promotion, and market development efforts that help increase profitability. He explains the growing role of biofuels in creating domestic demand for soybeans, noting that soybean oil use in renewable fuels continues to drive opportunities for farmers across the country. Durham also shares how the Soy Checkoff is expanding export markets by highlighting the sustainability and quality advantages of U.S. soybeans in countries such as Turkey and Egypt.