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By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

Every autumn, nostalgia hits, and I take a trip down memory lane to 1994. I was 34, fresh out of law school and living in Columbus, working as a makeup artist, while awaiting Ohio Bar results.

Before returning to school, I spent nine years working on agriculture and criminal justice issues in Texas’s legislative and executive branches of government.

The Ohio Bar exam is offered in February (winter bar) and July (summer bar). In 1994, the test was given at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium downtown by the Scioto River. The bar exam was three consecutive days in July, and bar results were available on the last Friday in October, which was the 28th in 1994. Notice was by mail, unless you drove to the Supreme Court and waited in a line to look at a list of those who passed, available at the front desk. I left early, and there was still quite a wait. My name was on the list, and I can still feel the relief in learning I had passed the bar.

The evening of Oct. 28, 1994 was magical. No longer fretting about the bar results, I celebrated with a small group of friends in the Short North. Bars offered free drinks for those who passed. I have never been much of a drinker, but a bartender eagerly created an Alabama Slammer, a retro, fruity concoction of amaretto, Southern Comfort, Sloe Gin, and fresh orange juice. It was a festive drink, perfect for the occasion.

In 1994, to be officially admitted to practice law in Ohio after passing the bar exam, applicants were required to attend a formal bar admissions ceremony and take the oath of office administered by the Supreme Court of Ohio. New attorneys swore or affirmed that they would support the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Ohio and faithfully and honestly discharge their duties as an attorney and counselor at law. The swearing-in was held in downtown Columbus at the Ohio Theatre. Following the ceremony, lawyers completed their formal registration with the Supreme Court of Ohio to receive their active license number of record. I remember calling the Office of the Supreme Court to receive my attorney number over the phone as I had clients waiting and paperwork to file.

Legal education differs significantly from other professions. Law schools embrace the Socratic Method, a teaching style where professors question students instead of lecturing. Named after the Greek philosopher Socrates, it typically uses cold calling, randomly selecting a student to analyze a case’s facts, rule, and reasoning, then changing the facts or hypothetical scenarios to test legal limits.

After three years of the Socratic Method and thousands of dollars of tuition, if you wanted to pass the bar, you invested in a respected bar review course. In 1994, the Ohio Bar review landscape was dominated by major national and regional providers, most notably BAR/BRI, alongside local or specialized lecture and outline services tailored to Ohio’s distinct state essay exam format.

In 1994, the bar exam consisted of three days of essays and a multi-state exam format, overseen directly by the Supreme Court of Ohio. The pass rate was 85%.

Since 1994, much has changed regarding the Ohio Bar, and even more change is in the works. Since the summer of 2020, Ohio has used the legacy Uniform Bar Exam (UBE). The bar is now a two-day test with three components. Day one includes two multi-state performance test items in one three-hour session and six multistage essay exam items in another three-hour session. Day two is the Multi-State Bar Exam (MBE), consisting of 6 hours of 200 multiple-choice questions.

Beginning in the summer of 2028, the Ohio Bar will adopt the NextGen UBE. This is a fully computer-based bar exam, taken on the examinee’s own laptops, using secure assessment software. Day one is two three-hour sessions. Day two is one three-hour session. The exam encompasses multiple-choice questions with four to six options and up to two correct answers. The test also includes integrated questions and short answers that combine legal reasoning with realistic client documents and case files. The bar also includes a sixty-minute practical task measuring real-world lawyering skills.

Some of the bar remains unchanged. An applicant must pass the character and fitness requirement before sitting for the exam. This includes an in-person interview with a local bar association and providing considerable background information regarding previous employment, education, and addresses.

Successful examinees must attend a swearing-in ceremony. New lawyers receive a bar number, which they use for the rest of their career.

There is absolutely no shame in failing the Ohio Bar, or any other state’s. Many exceptional attorneys do not pass the initial exam. Failing the bar is an inconvenience, but it will not stop an applicant from trying again and succeeding.

Thirty-two years have passed since I saw my name on the list of successful Ohio Bar examinees. Time does fly.