Growing Ohio Proud

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Fall is in full swing in Ohio. The air is crisp, harvest is underway, and families are preparing to gather around the table for Thanksgiving.

As you plan your Thanksgiving meal this year, consider adding Ohio Proud products to the table.

More than ever, consumers want to know where their food comes from. They care about where it’s grown, raised and processed. The Ohio Proud logo helps consumers identify products with a connection to Ohio agriculture, making it easier to support local businesses, strengthen Ohio communities, and bring a taste of our state to the holiday table.

One Ohio Proud member doing just that is Keystone Meats.

The fourth-generation, family-owned company based in Lima has been providing quality foods to families across Ohio and the nation for more than a century. The Dorley family’s roots in the meat business date back to 1898.

“Ohio Proud is a way to acknowledge and support the rich agricultural heritage of our great state,” said Pete Dorley of Keystone Meats.

Keystone has been an Ohio Proud member since the program was created in 1993. And its experience is a great example of how Ohio Proud is more than a logo.

Ohio Proud helps members connect with consumers and find new opportunities to grow through marketing, events, networking, product showcases and other resources designed to help Ohio businesses stand out in a crowded marketplace.

“We have been an Ohio Proud member since it was created, and they have helped us grow our business in many ways over the years, specifically, through our participation in food shows, the Ohio State Fair, and statewide publications that otherwise we would have not known how to access,” Dorley said.

Keystone’s story began in Lima when lifelong beef cattle farmer Raymond L. Dorley welcomed his son, Raymond B. Dorley, home from World War II. Looking to share his cattle expertise while creating an opportunity for his son, the two opened a meat packing company called The Pride of Lima.

Today, Keystone Meats has grown into a nationwide brand sold in 5,000 stores across the country, while the Dorley family continues to keep its Ohio roots and family values at the center of the business.

“Shopping local directly supports your community – the businesses, the workforce, and the wonderful agricultural heritage we have here in Ohio,” Dorley said.

That connection is especially meaningful during the holidays. Thanksgiving brings families together over recipes passed down through generations and new traditions created along the way. Keystone Meats offers fully cooked meats that can help cut down on prep time while still putting a hearty meal on the table.

As you plan your Thanksgiving spread, consider this family favorite as an Ohio Proud addition to your holiday menu.

Turkey Stuffing Casserole – Keystone Meats

A cozy turkey and stuffing casserole with mixed vegetables and creamy gravy — easy comfort food ready in under an hour.

Ingredients

1 can (28 oz.) Keystone Turkey, drained

1 can (15 oz.) mixed vegetables, drained

4 cups stuffing, prepared

1 jar (12 oz.) turkey gravy

1/2 cup sour cream

Parsley, chopped, for garnish

Steps

Preheat oven to 375°F and lightly grease a 13 × 9″ baking dish. In a large bowl, combine Keystone Turkey, mixed vegetables, sour cream, and gravy. Stir until everything is evenly coated. Spread the mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Top with the prepared stuffing, spreading it out in an even layer. Bake for 30–35 minutes, until the casserole is hot and bubbling and the stuffing is slightly crisp on top. Let rest for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley if desired.

Coming soon! Looking for the perfect gift?

This holiday season, Ohio Proud is making it even easier to buy local.

New this year, Ohio Proud is featuring a special holiday gift box filled with locally made foods, treats, and artisan goods from businesses across the Buckeye State.

It’s a gift that does more than fill a box. Every product represents an Ohio farmer, producer or business owner — and every purchase is another opportunity to support the people and communities that make Ohio agriculture strong.

Stay tuned as we unveil the Ohio Proud products included in this year’s box.

About Ohio Proud: Created in 1993, Ohio Proud is the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s marketing program that identifies and promotes food and agriculture products that are made in Ohio and grown in Ohio. If you are a consumer looking for products or a company who needs marketing assistance, Ohio Proud can help!