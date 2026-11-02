Harvest is over halfway complete for 2026

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Another productive week in the field for Ohio farmers. Harvest is making good progress as many appear to be over halfway to the finish line, and crop conditions are holding steady. USDA reports there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 1.

Corn harvested for the state is sitting at 53%, ahead of last week’s 35%, but below the 60% average.

Soybeans that have been harvested are at 83%, below last week’s average of 69%, and tracking right along with the 83% average.

Winter wheat planted is at 88%, ahead of last week’s 68%, and ahead of the five-year average of 86%. Winter wheat emerged is at 68%, ahead of the average of 64%. Winter wheat condition is at 68% good to excellent, with 56% good and 12% excellent.

Soil moisture has increased as heavy rainfall has covered most of the state, making topsoil moisture rated at 76% adequate, while subsoil moisture was also 86% adequate and 1% surplus.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.