History offers clues for corn prices heading into winter

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Jon Scheve

Some may argue that the USDA’s corrections to its September corn estimate damage its credibility, but I would argue it does the opposite. Instead, it shows the USDA is willing to admit a miscalculation and will correct it as soon as possible. This correction may be bearish for corn producers this time, but a future correction could just as easily be bullish. Also, these revisions applied only to the September report. The USDA left its October numbers unchanged, suggesting much of this information was already reflected in the market.

Corn is currently down about $1 per bushel from its highs, largely due to heavy fund selling. Prices are still much lower than I expected them to be, but we’re still in the middle of harvest. A rally will likely be difficult until at least 80% of corn is harvested. The upcoming ARC/PLC and diesel relief payments should help farmers’ cash flow as we wait to see if there is a post-harvest rally.

History of Prices

Since 2010, March corn prices from the beginning of November through the end of December have only rallied 6 out of 17 years:

3 of those 6 rallies happened in the last 6 years

The average rally was 30 cents.

The lowest rally was 11 cents, and that happened twice, and the highest was 78 cents.

Of the 11 years the market didn’t rally:

The average decrease was 15 cents.

No decrease was more than 40 cents.

4 years had less than a 7-cent decrease

Bottomline:

It will come down to what the yields are. Most field reports I’m getting from across the country would suggest that it’s going to be an average yield. That would likely indicate that the final yield will be above 180, and that could keep prices more rangebound for the time being.

Please email jon@schevegrain.com with any questions or to learn more. Jon grew up raising corn and soybeans on a farm near Beatrice, Neb. Upon graduation from The University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he became a grain merchandiser and has been trading corn, soybeans, and other grains for the last 25 years, building relationships with end-users in the process. After successfully marketing his father’s grain and getting his MBA, 15 years ago he started helping farmer clients market their grain based upon his principals of farmer education, reducing risk, understanding storage potential, and using basis strategy to maximize individual farm operation profits. A big believer in farmer education of futures trading, Jon writes a weekly commentary to farmers interested in learning more and growing their farm operations.



Trading of futures, options, swaps, and other derivatives is risky and is not suitable for all persons. All these investment products are leveraged, and you can lose more than your initial deposit. Each investment product is offered only to and from jurisdictions where solicitation and sale are lawful, and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in such jurisdiction. The information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for independent research before making your investment decisions. Scheve Grain, LLC is merely providing this information for your general information and the information does not take into account any particular individual’s investment objectives, financial situation, or needs. All investors should obtain advice based on their unique situation before making any investment decision. The contents of this communication and any attachments are for informational purposes only and under no circumstances should they be construed as an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation to buy or sell any future, option, swap, or other derivative. The sources for the information and any opinions in this communication are believed to be reliable, but Scheve Grain, LLC does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy of such information or opinions. Scheve Grain, LLC and its principals and employees may take positions different from any positions described in this communication. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results.