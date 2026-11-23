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By Jason Greve, CCA Sr. Agronomist, Advanced Agrilytics

As we wrap up harvest and turn focus to finalizing hybrid and variety decisions going into 2027, it can be challenging to sift through personal on-farm data, seed company variety plots, and independent data for variety selection. Choosing a variety should begin with understanding the environment where it will be placed, not simply comparing yield rankings.

As an industry, when sorting through data, we often still rely on field averages or side-by-side comparisons when products are placed in a field together. In this instance, one product is going to perform superior to the other product. The ultimate question we should be striving to answer is the “why”: Why did a particular product outperform the other? It is not uncommon for a product to perform for one specific grower but may underperform for another, even when they are in the same geography with similar weather. This is where understanding field-level environmental differences allows us to answer the why for product performance. This process is traditionally missed even after 25 years of spatial data capture.

A field is a collection of different growing conditions shaped by soil properties such as organic matter, cation exchange capacity (CEC), bulk density, soil mineralogy, landscape position, and water movement. Each one of these attributes can be captured down to the sub-acre level in any given field. Most spatial data analysis still revolves around utilizing Soil Survey Geographic Database (SSURGO) data or some deviation of a “management zone” for sorting through variety performance if it’s taken one step beyond just whole-field level, or strip-trial observations.

Water provides an important starting point. Some areas experience moisture limitations, while others are more vulnerable to saturation. Soil structure, organic matter, and landscape position, along with tile drainage, influence how infiltration occurs and how varieties respond. Most growers have experienced a case where a specific product performs in one year and may be an underperformer the next. Typically, the answer to the “why” in performance revolves around weather, specifically, for a product performing or underperforming. While we can’t control the weather from year to year, typically a higher landscape position that has slope and low organic matter at some point through every growing season is going to experience moisture limitations.

While landscape depressions that are high in organic matter, where water runs to, generally have better success in meeting evapotranspiration requirements through the growing season. When we rely solely on field or strip average data, we wash the data out by not focusing on this sub-acre analysis at a higher degree. While SSURGO data for analysis is a starting point, it still lacks a level of granularity on how some acres perform due to landscape position and water movement. Even on the same soil type, there still are differences in the soil properties that I described earlier.

The goal is not to make every acre receive the same treatment or achieve the same yield. It is to align genetics and management with the opportunity and limitations of each environment. Good spatial records create a learning cycle: characterize the field, choose a strategy, observe the crop, evaluate the outcome, and refine the next decision. Over time, this approach can make hybrid selection more deliberate and explainable, with recommendations grounded in field conditions rather than a single ranking or an assumption that all acres behave alike. When this approach is taken, it creates fewer misses in products, even in the event of not being able to control weather and allows for a more consistent outcome year after year.