Larger grain supplies and tightening livestock production complicate commodity markets

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By Mike Zuzolo, Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting LLC



USDA’s October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report reversed the “small crops get smaller” trend for corn and soybeans, adding a major complication to futures moving counter-seasonally higher ahead of the November WASDE update.



Even though geopolitical supply constraints in both energy and agricultural commodities remain a serious problem in the Middle East and Black Sea, USDA’s move to increase domestic corn and soybean supplies through higher yield estimates in its October WASDE report raises concerns for futures prices between the time of this writing (mid-October) and the next WASDE report.



Why? Because this supply increase didn’t happen in a vacuum.



Managed money funds already hold substantial net-long positions, including a historic position in soybean meal. At the same time, U.S. Treasury yields have steadily increased to 24-year highs. These factors are creating fresh headwinds for risk assets from the macroeconomic side of my commodity research, alongside USDA’s recent production increases of 234 million bushels of corn and 27 million bushels of soybeans for 2026-27 compared to September estimates.



Sticking with the theme that nothing happens in a vacuum, another important factor in my analysis is China. While China has indeed been purchasing U.S. soybeans, recent comments from COFCO in mid-October about the country’s weakening livestock sector and excess soybean crushing capacity raise additional concerns. Meanwhile, according to some South American firms, Brazil is planting its next soybean crop ahead of schedule.



Our export window is slowly closing unless South America experiences a significant, supply-reducing weather threat heading into the holidays.



Is there another possible path to higher prices before the next WASDE report?



My yield projections for clients and subscribers mostly agree with USDA’s trend for soybeans, but not for corn. In fact, my assessment of Iowa and Nebraska specifically suggests corn yields are not holding up as harvest progresses.



Could it be that USDA has yet to uncover damaged crops in these states? I believe this could be the case, especially if its October yield forecast relied more heavily on improving satellite imagery while naturally having fewer field samples available to analyze.



A second possible opportunity for higher corn prices relates to the price difference between U.S. and French futures. At the time of this writing, Paris corn lead-month futures had broken above $8.50 per bushel, as tightening Black Sea supplies are likely influencing trade expectations.



In the final analysis, my price “leaders” remain intact. Wheat and crude oil are likely to provide the best indicators of agricultural futures price trends.



Can these two leaders continue moving higher against increasing U.S. interest rates and an appreciating U.S. dollar? The U.S. Dollar Index has gained 4.3% since reaching its August low.



It seems to be a question I ask nearly every month when I write this outlook. That’s because we still don’t have a clear answer.



What I think we do have, however, is potentially a higher degree of confidence that countries such as Iran and Russia would prefer higher energy and grain prices to inflict more economic pain on the global economy and the West. It’s for this reason I’ve continued to view the world commodity market as a conflict between the “New East” and “New West” since 2023.



It’s also another reason I continue to see the current commodity environment as running parallel to the 1980s, a time when policy decisions significantly influenced commodity prices.



USDA continues to project shrinking beef and pork production in 2026 and 2027



Like my analysis, USDA continues to project declining beef and pork production in 2026 and 2027. This could raise the price “floor,” as long as equities don’t fall sharply in the fourth quarter. That’s a big “if,” in my view.



With domestic supplies falling while imports increase, two key fundamental factors are likely to help drive cattle and hog price trends as 2027 approaches: improving drought conditions in the U.S. Plains and the strength of the U.S. dollar.



With improving weather conditions this fall in key western cow-calf states, I’m raising my expectations for more widespread heifer retention among western cattle producers.



As we approach USDA’s January cattle inventory report, I expect this retention to have a material impact on cattle-on-feed numbers. I see fewer than 11 million head on feed as a real possibility by the end of the year.



Similarly, if the U.S. dollar continues to rally because of higher bond yields and tighter Federal Reserve policy, I’ll be factoring both higher imports and declining domestic consumption into my first-quarter 2027 price analysis.



Why declining consumption?



Because a continued rally in U.S. bond yields from their current 24-year highs could historically be a catalyst for a substantial correction in equities.



Some of the recent high-frequency economic data I’ve been monitoring suggest that consumers’ standard of living and ability to continue dining at restaurants are closely tied to the wealth effects of a record-high U.S. equity market in 2026.



Disclaimer: There is significant risk of loss in trading futures & options on futures, and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should consider the risks involved and evaluate their suitability based upon their financial conditions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mike Zuzolo has been a licensed Series 3 commodities broker and analyst since 1995 and is the founder of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting LLC. A native of Preble County, Ohio, Mike and his family have lived in northeast Kansas since 2013. Sign up for a four-week free trial of Mike’s analysis at www.globalcommresearch.com.