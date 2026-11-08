Making sustainability pencil out at LB Porteus Farms

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By Joel Penhorwood, Ohio Ag Net

A big component of keeping a farm sustainable is ensuring that it is also profitable. Brent Porteus and his family are putting that idea into practice at their beef finishing operation near Coshocton.

“To be sustainable, we have to be able to compete with everybody else that’s doing this,” Porteus said.

That approach recently earned LB Porteus Farms recognition as the Region I winner of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s 2026 Environmental Stewardship Award Program. The farm is one of seven regional recipients being considered for the national award, which will be announced at CattleCon 2027 in Nashville in February.

The family’s roots in the Muskingum River Valley date to the 1880s. Today, the fifth and sixth generations operate a diversified farm producing corn, soybeans, beef cattle and finishing hogs. The operation also includes a 900-head-capacity cattle finishing facility, where the family is expanding its focus on F1 Wagyu cattle for higher-marbling markets.

The new barn gave the family an opportunity to consider how several pieces of the business could work together. Porteus wanted a facility that would serve the family for years, with manure management that fit the cropping operation and feeding technology that could improve efficiency.

A Lely Vector robotic feeding system travels through the 900-head-capacity facility, providing more frequent fresh feed deliveries to pens.

“We found a couple technologies, one in the feeding space and the other in the manure handling space, that probably make it a little bit unique from a lot of the buildings you see,” he said.

The barn is a monoslope structure with a slatted floor and liquid manure storage underneath. Its roof has a 1.5:12 pitch, a decision Porteus tied to the conditions at the eastern Ohio location. Air movement in the hills differs from what a cattle feeder might experience in other Ohio counties, and the building’s design needed to account for that.

The same attention to the farm’s circumstances went into choosing the feeding system.

More commonly associated with dairy operations, a Lely Vector robotic feeding system travels through the 900-head-capacity facility, checking feed levels and delivering rations throughout the day. It is part of an effort to put research into practice while building a cattle business that can remain competitive for the next generation.

Lely’s robotic technology initially caught Porteus’ interest for its potential labor savings. The purchase price quickly broadened the discussion.

“The first level of interest in that was just from a labor savings perspective,” he said. “Then when you find out what they cost, you’ve got to figure out how you’re going to pay for the thing.”

Porteus has followed cattle nutrition research and attended feedlot management schools for years. Through those experiences and discussions with experts such as Francis Fluharty, he learned about the potential benefits of feeding cattle smaller portions more frequently.

The challenge was finding an economical way to put that research into practice. The robotic feeding system offered a solution without requiring someone to operate a tractor and mixer several times a day.

Porteus said the robot makes 25 to 30 rounds through the barn daily, checking feed levels and delivering rations as needed. The goal is to feed cattle smaller portions four or five times a day, with rations tailored to the needs of each pen.

“We’re just trying to balance that out and manage the rumen,” he said.

Brent Porteus and family wanted their new facility to serve the family for years while also benefitting their crops and improving efficiency. Several pieces of technology help them achieve their goals.

More frequent feeding can help maintain a consistent environment in the rumen, reducing the risk of subacute acidosis, a condition caused by a drop in rumen pH that can interfere with digestion and feed efficiency.

Porteus said research suggests the approach could improve feed efficiency by 7% to 8%. Although the family has not yet measured those gains on its own farm, the potential improvement could help justify the investment.

“That feed efficiency is what we’re hoping will help us pay for the robot, in addition to the labor savings,” he said.

Beneath the cattle, the manure system is intended to make another part of the operation more consistent. A network of pipes on the pit floor introduces air into different sections four or five times a day. Porteus said the system keeps solids suspended.

“In our building, we do not have to stir,” he said. “When we pump out, it’s ready any day to throw the pump in and clean it out.”

The family wanted consistency in nutrient application and a system that worked with its crop production. Keeping manure available to pump gives them more flexibility in managing that resource.

The family also hopes to reduce energy and fuel use in processing and handling manure. Avoiding a separate stirring step could save equipment time and fuel, adding another potential economic benefit alongside the nutrient value.

Porteus is also watching the nutrient content. He said manure samples are beginning to show more nitrogen, potentially leaving more fertilizer value available for the next crop. He views that as an encouraging sign that the system is retaining more nitrogen.

Energy use offers another comparison. The farm’s feeding setup is more electric focused than diesel, and with the farm producing about as much solar as its electrical needs, it’s proving to be valuable in this time of elevated fuel prices. Porteus noted that the emissions associated with electricity depend on how that electricity is generated.

“We’re driven by the cost component,” he said. “But there is an emissions benefit as well.”

Today, the fifth and sixth generations on LB Porteus Farms operate a diversified farm producing corn, soybeans, beef cattle and finishing hogs.

He sees potential for an operation’s energy use and emissions profile to eventually matter in higher-value markets. That possibility has not yet become a market benefit for the farm, he said. For now, the investments have to be evaluated on their contribution to the cattle business and the cropping operation.

The stewardship award recognizes that broader approach to managing the family’s resources. It also comes while Porteus is still asking questions about the results of the newer systems. He is quick to point out that every operation’s needs are unique.

For a diversified farm, those questions cross from one enterprise to another. Feed efficiency affects the cost of finishing cattle. Manure nutrients have value in the corn and soybean fields. The time and fuel required to feed cattle or prepare manure for application affect the same family’s workload and expenses. Porteus is looking at those connections as he evaluates the facility.

He says the hoped-for improvements in feed conversion and nutrient retention need to show up in records that can guide future decisions.

“The proof’s always in the pudding, and we don’t have enough data,” he said. “We’re working on some relationships to help measure this stuff and compare.”

For other Ohio cattle producers, his advice starts with their own circumstances. Different markets, labor needs, locations, and business challenges will lead to different decisions. Technology is moving quickly, and Porteus sees opportunities to apply practices that researchers have discussed for decades but were difficult to carry out economically.

“These are long-term investments,” Porteus said. “Trying to learn from everybody else’s mistakes, take advantage of the technologies, and what the industry has learned over the years, we felt we had to try and do that.”