Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University

As fall fertilizer decisions approach, many growers are taking a hard look at nutrient budgets. Phosphorus (P) fertilizer prices remain elevated, with costs hovering near $0.75 per pound of P₂O₅, while potassium (K) prices have stayed relatively steady at about $0.40 per pound of K₂O. Although higher grain prices have provided some relief, increasing production costs from other budget items continue to squeeze margins.

In this environment, farmers naturally ask whether every acre needs a phosphorus or potassium application. The answer largely depends on soil fertility levels. Research conducted across Ohio shows that fields with adequate soil-test values can rely on soil-stored P & K to meet crop nutrient needs, while fields with lower test levels have a significant risk of lower yields if fertilizer is skipped. The key is understanding which fields can safely draw on existing nutrient reserves and which fields need fertilizer or manure to reach yield potential.

The Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations (Bulletin 974), along with a recent summary of long-term Ohio P & K fertilizer response studies (found at go.osu.edu/presponse and go.osu.edu/kresponse), provide valuable guidance for evaluating the economic risks and rewards of reducing phosphorus or potassium applications.

Phosphorus management begins with understanding how soil supplies nutrients to crops. Although plants absorb phosphorus from the soil solution, that supply is continually replenished from phosphorus stored on soil particles in various forms. However, as soil-test phosphorus declines, the soil becomes less capable of meeting crop demand, and supplemental P from fertilizers or manure is needed to meet total crop need.

The Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations identify 20 ppm Mehlich-3 phosphorus as the critical soil-test level. Above this threshold, the probability of a profitable response to additional fertilizer is low. Below it, the risk of yield loss increases substantially.

An analysis of 439 phosphorus fertilizer trials across Ohio illustrates this relationship clearly.

Fields with soil-test phosphorus (STP) above 20 ppm responded to fertilizer in only 13% of trials. Even when a response occurred, the median increase in yield was just 2%.

In field testing between 10-20 ppm STP, the response frequency increased to 34% of trials, with a median yield increase of 7%.

The greatest responses occurred in fields testing below 10 ppm STP. In those situations, 67% of trials showed a yield response to phosphorus fertilizer, with median yield gains reaching 13%.

These results suggest that growers farming fields above the 20-ppm critical level can rely on soil-supplied phosphorus, especially during periods of unfavorable fertilizer economics. However, fields testing below 20 ppm should remain a priority for fertilizer investment, especially those with very low soil-test values.

Potassium decisions follow a similar pattern.

The Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations identify 120 ppm soil-test potassium (STK) as the critical level for most soils and 100 ppm STK for soils with a cation exchange capacity (CEC) below 5 meq/100 g of soil. Below these thresholds, the likelihood of yield loss from reduced potassium applications increases significantly.

Data from 458 potassium fertilizer trials conducted across 40 Ohio counties help us understand when nutrient applications are likely to pay off.

Across all crops and locations, only 25% of trials showed a positive yield response to added potassium. Corn was more responsive than soybean, but soil-test levels remained the strongest predictor of fertilizer response.

Fields testing below 100 ppm STK exhibited the greatest need for potassium. Up to 50% of trials responded to fertilizer, and unfertilized plots experienced median yield losses ranging from 11% to 14%.

In the 100 to 130 ppm STK range, responses were less frequent, occurring in roughly 20% to 30% of trials, with a 4% increase in yield.

Once soil-test potassium exceeded 130 ppm, responses became rare. Only 7% of trials showed an increase in yield from potassium fertilizer, and unfertilized plots produced 99% of the maximum yield.

For growers facing tight fertilizer budgets, these findings indicate that fields with potassium levels above 130 ppm may offer opportunities to reduce applications with minimal yield risk, while fields below 100 ppm should remain a top priority.

Tight crop budgets naturally encourage producers to examine every input expense. However, the goal should not be simply to reduce fertilizer costs, but to maximize the return on each fertilizer dollar invested.

Ohio research consistently shows that soil-test levels are strong predictors of fertilizer response. Fields with phosphorus levels above 20 ppm and potassium levels above 130 ppm generally have a low probability of benefiting from additional applications. Fields below critical soil-test thresholds have an increased risk of yield loss.

When allocating dollars for fertilizer, growers should prioritize fields that test below critical levels and draw down built-up fertility where soil-test levels are adequate. By using soil-test information alongside fertilizer response data, farmers can direct investments to the acres where they are most likely to protect yield, improve profitability, and make the best use of their fertilizer investment.