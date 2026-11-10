Manure’s soil health benefits

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By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Farmers have relied on fertilizer to improve crop yields, harvesting crops and losing nutrients from the soil year after year, then tilling the soil. This cycle often leads to severe soil degradation, topsoil loss, and nutrient depletion. While modern synthetic fertilizers offer a quick, short-term boost to plant growth, they fail to sustain long-term soil vitality.

Incorporating animal manure into agricultural fields is widely recognized as one of the most effective and sustainable ways to restore and maintain overall soil health. Soil health is defined as the soil’s capacity to function as a vital living ecosystem. Animal manure bolsters nutrients, enhances the microbes and organisms in the soil and the biology, and improves the physical soil aspects like soil structure, drainage, and water-holding capacity.

From a chemical perspective, animal manure is an outstanding, multi-nutrient fertilizer. Synthetic alternatives typically focus strictly on the primary macronutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (N-P-K). While manure supplies an abundance of these essential macronutrients, it also contains a wide array of vital micronutrients and minerals that plants require for successful growth and development.

Manure also impacts the soil’s Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC) and pH stabilization. Manure increases the soil’s ability to hold onto positively charged nutrient ions, preventing them from washing away during heavy rain or irrigation cycles. Unlike highly soluble chemical fertilizers, the nitrogen found in manure is largely bound within organic compounds. This creates a slow-release mechanism where nutrients are gradually broken down and made available with crop needs. This significantly reduces the risk of nitrate leaching into local groundwater, thereby protecting water quality.

Beyond changing the chemical composition, manure fundamentally transforms the physical properties of the soil. When manure is applied, it increases the volume of soil organic matter (SOM). This organic matter acts as a binding agent that helps individual soil particles aggregate into stable clusters. Improved aggregate stability directly reduces soil bulk density and relieves compaction, creating a looser, more well-aerated soil profile.

Well-aggregated soil has an increased water infiltration rate, which allows rainfall to absorb deeply into the soil rather than pooling on the surface. The higher SOM acts like a sponge, improving the soil’s water-holding capacity. For farmers, enhanced moisture retention improves yield stability and reliability and helps with crop stress during prolonged drought. Surface-applied or incorporated manure creates a protective effect on the topsoil. By coating the soil and stabilizing its aggregates, manure reduces wind and water erosion by 13% to 77%.

Manure application stimulates the soil’s biological community. Soil is a living ecosystem teeming with bacteria, fungi, earthworms, and other microorganisms. These organisms require a steady energy source to thrive, and manure supplies an abundance of labile, digestible carbon and organic matter that serves as food for soil microbes.

As microbial biomass and respiration rates increase, these organisms accelerate the natural decomposition of crop residues, unlocking trapped nutrients and recycling them back into the crop cycle. Healthy biological activity aids in suppressing harmful plant diseases naturally. By increasing soil organic carbon (SOC) levels, regular manure application actively sequesters atmospheric carbon in the soil. This storage helps offset agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, turning farmland into active carbon sinks.

To fully unlock the advantages of manure without creating environmental hazards, land managers must adhere to strict best management practices. In Ohio, liquid manure is often injected into the soil to reduce runoff. The maximum rate allowed is .5 inches or roughly 13,500 gallons/acre and only 5,000 gallons/acre on frozen or snow-covered soil. Lower rates are encouraged to prevent surface and tile runoff.

Farmers are encouraged to utilize the “4R” framework: applying the right source of manure at the right rate, at the right time, and in the right place. Regular soil testing is also imperative to balance N-P-K ratios and prevent an over-accumulation of specific elements like phosphorus.

When managed correctly, substituting animal manure for synthetic fertilizers offers immense economic and environmental advantages. Manufacturing commercial chemical fertilizers is an incredibly energy-intensive process that relies heavily on natural gas. Recycling livestock manure localizes the nutrient loop, directly reducing a farm’s input costs while drastically lowering the overall carbon footprint of agricultural production.

Animal manure is far more than a simple waste byproduct; it is an invaluable resource for sustainable agriculture. By enriching the chemical nutrient profile, fortifying the physical structure against erosion, and breathing life into the biological microbiome, manure offers a solution to soil degradation. Agriculture faces the dual challenges of feeding a growing population and combating environmental hazards such as nutrient runoff or climate change.

Using manure in a responsible and effective manner enhances soil and plant health and improves the productivity of our soils.