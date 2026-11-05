No time to muck around: Understanding foot rot in small ruminants

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By Emily Nogay, VMD, MS, Ohio State University

Usually, in Ohio, springtime is our mud season; however, this fall has been extremely rainy. The increased rainfall has made for a muddy fall. Without any magic wand to remove the mud, foot problems are increasing in our livestock from standing in those wet areas. Sole abscesses, foot rot, and foot scald are all common after spending time in these wet environments.

Foot abscesses occur in small ruminants but are less common than in horses and cattle. However, both sheep and goats can suffer from foot rot and foot scald. What is the difference between foot rot and foot scald? These terms are used frequently and sometimes interchangeably, but they refer to different problems that can be difficult to distinguish. Let’s dive into the two and what the difference could mean for your herd.

Foot rot is a term in small ruminants that is used when the foot has an infection caused by a bacterium called Dichlobacter nodosus. This bacteria causes damage to the hoof horn, which undermines the sole, causing severe lameness, a foul smell (earning the name foot rot), and abnormal hoof growth. When you lift the hoof, the tissue between the claws is often inflamed, wet, and painful. The key to true foot rot in small ruminants is that it is contagious, meaning one animal can be a carrier of this bacteria and pass it along to others in the herd. An animal can carry D. nodosus in a crack in the hoof without active foot rot, meaning it could unknowingly infect a herd when a new member is introduced. In the United States, it is believed that there are about 20 different strains of this bacteria and some of those strains cause worse disease than others. This means that different herds with the same problem (but different strains) can have different experiences of disease severity and infectiveness.

The key to this contagious foot rot is that it requires damage to the foot before the D. nodosus bacteria can move in and truly infect the hoof. The most common damage to the hoof is another infection. This infection is often milder and caused by a separate bacterium called Fusobacterium necrophorum. Infection from F. necrophorum is referred to as benign foot rot or sometimes foot scald. This occurs from standing too long in wet environments, such as the muddy conditions we are well aware of in Ohio. This infection is generally mild and causes a temporary lameness compared to the contagious foot rot; however, the two can seem very similar when looking at the hoof. Benign foot rot or foot scald sets up the perfect environment for the contagious foot rot to invade and thrive, meaning the two can work synergistically.

Understanding the difference between contagious foot rot and benign foot rot or foot scald is important because of how infectious and economically devastating contagious foot rot can be. Every farm is likely going to have some level of foot scald on their farm due to the muddy conditions, but keeping foot rot out of your herd is important to reduce the losses from severe lameness, treatment regimens, and those carrier animals that reintroduce the infection throughout the herd every wet season.

Keeping contagious foot rot from entering your herd involves proper biosecurity when introducing new animals, preventing wet and muddy environments that cause foot scald, and proper hoof trimming and cleaning of hoof trimmers. Vaccines do exist for small ruminant foot rot; however, they can be difficult to obtain and can cause harsh reactions when given. Once contagious foot rot is introduced into a herd, treatments require formalin, zinc sulfate or copper sulfate footbaths (soaking for 30-60 minutes!), long-acting antibiotics, a dry environment, and proper hoof trimming. Copper sulfate footbaths should be used with caution in sheep as it can be toxic if ingested. These treatments are costly, time-consuming, and often need to be repeated unless the D. nodosus is eradicated from the herd.

Eradication or elimination of contagious foot rot is also costly and time-consuming but pays off in the long run once it is eliminated. Eradication requires separating the herd into those with active infection and those without. Each group should receive multiple footbaths, possible antibiotic treatment, and frequent hoof trimming and re-evaluation. Your veterinarian may also suggest testing to try and identify carriers of the D. nodosus bacteria.

Mud season brings many challenges to a farm, but especially foot rot and foot scald problems to small ruminants. The two terms are often used interchangeably but truly mean different things. Knowing how contagious foot rot is, how it differs from foot scald, and how it is introduced into a herd and even persists over time is essential for prevention. Discuss with your veterinarian other prevention strategies or even treatment and eradication if your herd suffers from foot rot.