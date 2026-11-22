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The Ohio Agricultural Council (OAC) is calling on Ohio’s agricultural community to help recognize the leaders, innovators and advocates who have made a lasting impact on the industry. Nominations are now open for the 2027 Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame, with submissions due March 15, 2027.



For more than six decades, the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame has celebrated individuals whose leadership, service and contributions have helped shape Ohio agriculture. Since its establishment in 1966, more than 260 individuals have been inducted, representing a legacy of dedication and achievement across the state’s diverse agricultural industry.



“Ohio agriculture’s success is built on the dedication of individuals who have invested their time, talents and leadership in moving our industry forward,” said Mike Bailey, OAC president. “The Hall of Fame gives us an opportunity to celebrate their contributions and preserve their legacy for future generations. We encourage everyone to consider the individuals who have made a difference in Ohio agriculture and nominate them for this well-deserved recognition.”



Nominees should demonstrate outstanding contributions to Ohio agriculture through leadership, innovation, service or other significant achievements that have strengthened the industry. Each year, up to four individuals are selected for induction into the Hall of Fame.



Nominations must be submitted by March 15, 2027. Nomination forms, eligibility requirements and submission guidelines are available at ohioagcouncil.org/hall-of-fame.

The 2027 inductees will be recognized during the annual Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame Breakfast and induction ceremony on Friday, August 6, 2027, in conjunction with the Ohio State Fair. The event brings together agricultural leaders, industry partners, family members and supporters to celebrate the achievements and lasting influence of Ohio’s agricultural community.



For more information, contact the Ohio Agricultural Council at 614-794-8970 or info@ohioagcouncil.org.