Nominees sought for Ohio Pork Leaders Program

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Pork Council is looking for the next generation of pork industry leaders.

Applications and nominations open Nov. 1, 2026, for the 2027 Ohio Pork Leaders Program, designed for people ages 18–35 who are ready to expand their understanding of the pork industry and grow their ability to contribute to its future.

Farms can nominate promising employees, contract growers, or family members, and individuals may nominate themselves for the Ohio Pork Leaders Program’s next cohort.

From February through October 2027, Ohio Pork Leader Program participants will gain experience well beyond the farm, including learning how industry organizations work, engaging with policymakers, developing media and communication skills, experiencing consumer outreach at the Ohio State Fair, and seeing how pork moves through processing and retail.

For participants, the program offers a chance to build confidence, professional relationships and industry knowledge. For farms, it is an opportunity to invest in people with potential and help prepare them for greater responsibility.

“Being in the Leaders Program has been a great learning experience,” said Hannah Schroeder, a participant in the second class. “This program has helped me grow my professional skills and my professional connections.”

The 2027 Pork Leaders Program application deadline is Jan. 11, 2027.