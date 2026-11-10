November WASDE: Bullish corn and soybeans

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By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

A U.S. corn yield below 180 bushels was a bullish feature in the Nov. 10 USDA report. While the soybean yield increased slightly, it remained well below the 55 bushels some analysts had anticipated.

Today’s report was expected to show several changes, with analysts expecting U.S. corn yield dropping slightly while U.S. soybean yield expected to jump higher. U.S. corn exports were expected to decline slightly.

After the report was released, corn was up 12 cents, soybeans up 36 cents, and wheat up 6 cents. Before the noon report, corn was up 1 cent, soybeans were unchanged, and wheat was up 2 cents.

U.S. ending stocks for the 2026-27 marketing year: U.S. corn ending stocks were 1.758 billion bushels. In October, corn ending stocks were 1.849 billion bushels. U.S. soybean ending stocks were 300 million bushels. In October, soybean ending stocks were 315 million bushels. Wheat ending stocks were 743 million bushels. In October, wheat ending stocks were 740 million bushels.

Corn exports were down 25 million bushels; soybean exports were up 25 million bushels.

The U.S. 2026 corn yield was 179.6 bushels. Last month, 181.2. The U.S. soybean yield was 53.3 bushels; last month was 53.1.

U.S. corn exports remain lackluster. USDA had projected corn exports to decline 4%, while they are running 8% behind last year.

December CBOT corn hit a contract high of $5.4975 on Sept. 2. The two bearish back-to-back USDA reports of the Sept. 30 Grain Stocks Report and the Oct. 10 WASDE Report have been instrumental in pushing December CBOT down to its recent low of $4.3875 reached earlier today.

Uncertainty around the Russia/Ukraine and U.S./Iran conflicts continues to drive major volatility in grain markets, oil prices, and even the U.S. Dow. Peace talks are underway in the Black Sea as grain shipments continue to lag behind last year’s pace. Russia has been bombing Ukraine grain export facilities for weeks, with ships even hit and sunk in the past 30 days. Meanwhile, Ukraine has managed to reduce Russian crude oil refinery capacity by at least 40% with its ongoing drone attacks.

Some optimism continues to poke its head above water that the US Congress will pass a new Farm Bill in the current lame-duck session. The new Congress will begin work on Jan. 3, 2027.

With the strong blue showing in last week’s midterm elections, the potential tidal wave of change has begun. Now that the dog (Democrats winning the House and Senate) has caught the car (current policies), what will happen in the next 90 days?

Harvest is wrapping up across Ohio, but the last 20% of the corn harvest has been slow to come in. Numerous Ohio grain facilities have been plugged and/or operating on limited space. Those plugged situations will ease in the next week.

Producers will move bushels to town slowly in the remaining days of 2026, with prices under pressure from their peak in the last half of September. While grains are severely oversold, the bottom still struggles to catch and hold steady. Basis faces a steep uphill battle to keep grain moving to town over the next 90 days.

Managed funds are short corn and wheat, adding to those shorts in recent weeks.