OABA hosts 2027 Industry Conference

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The Ohio AgriBusiness Association will bring together professionals from across the state for education, collaboration and networking at its annual Industry Conference, January 26 27, 2027, at the Hilton Columbus at Easton.



The 2027 conference will focus on the ideas, advancements and partnerships shaping the future of agribusiness, offering attendees opportunities to gain valuable insights, exchange ideas and strengthen industry connections.



“Ohio’s agribusiness industry continues to evolve, bringing new challenges and exciting opportunities for growth,” said Melinda Witten, OABA President and CEO. “Our theme, ‘Sow Innovation. Harvest Excellence.’, reflects the importance of embracing new ideas, investing in progress and working together to strengthen our industry. We’re looking forward to bringing professionals together for two days of meaningful education, collaboration and networking.”



The conference will feature educational sessions led by industry experts, university specialists and business leaders, covering a wide range of topics relevant to today’s agribusiness professionals. Programming will also include the OABA Annual Meeting Luncheon, Industry Reception and opportunities to connect with exhibitors showcasing products and services supporting the industry.



Attendees will gain valuable perspectives on emerging trends, industry challenges and opportunities influencing agriculture at the state, national and global levels. Session topics will include economic outlooks, weather predictions, fertilizer markets, geopolitical influences, national security, regulatory updates, emerging technologies, sustainability, transportation and logistics, plant diseases and biosecurity, among others.



Continuing education units (CEUs) will be available for both Certified Crop Advisers and state-licensed pesticide applicators (OH and PA).



Conference registration includes access to educational programming, meals and networking opportunities throughout the two-day event. Registration fees are as follows:



Member: $400 ($475 after Jan. 11, 2027)

Non-Member: $550 ($650 after Jan. 11, 2027)



Individual day registrations are also available, along with exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities for companies interested in connecting with conference attendees.

Hotel accommodations are available at the Hilton Columbus at Easton, with a special conference room block available through January 11, 2027.



For the full agenda, registration, sponsorship opportunities and hotel details,

visit www.oaba.net/events_conference.