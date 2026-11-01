October WASDE report surprised the grain markets

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By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month, I was in Boston with friends, taking in as many sights as we could, especially along the Freedom Trail. Highlights included the statue of Paul Revere and Old North Church, where two lanterns were hung to warn colonists that the British were coming by sea. We visited most of the trail’s stops during our five-mile trek across the city and its many neighborhoods.

It was a Saturday morning, and the streets were packed with people. Back home, many Ohio farmsteads will be just as busy well into November as harvest continues. With seasonal temperatures dropping and frequent rainfall slowing fieldwork, producers may need additional days to dry crops and finish harvest.

Another USDA surprise? Yes, indeed!

In the Oct. 9 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, USDA pegged the 2026 U.S. corn yield at 181.2 bushels per acre, an increase of 2.7 bushels from September’s estimate of 178.5 bushels.

Traders had expected a yield decline, largely due to poor weather in the western Corn Belt. Instead, they were dumbfounded by the increase. Of the more than 25 trader estimates released ahead of the report, only one projected a yield of 180 bushels or more. The average trade estimate of 177.7 bushels fell well short of USDA’s final figure.

The report was a huge surprise to the market. December 2026 CBOT corn closed at $4.7975 on report day, down 20.5 cents and reaching support levels not seen since mid-August. For comparison, the contract reached a high of $5.4975 on Sept. 2.

Additional details from the Oct. 9 WASDE report showed USDA projecting U.S. corn exports at 3.3 billion bushels, up 25 million bushels. Corn used for ethanol was expected to reach 5.65 billion bushels, an increase of 50 million bushels.

Both of those usage projections could be difficult to reach. Recent weekly ethanol grind reports have been disappointing, and U.S. corn export sales have been lackluster in recent weeks.

While one month of disappointing demand does not necessarily mean the remaining 11 months will follow the same pattern, it is a trend worth monitoring. Be aware.

The U.S.-Iran war continues as the Nov. 3 midterm congressional elections approach. The United States began this conflict in March, yet two important realities remain. First, Iran is not going away and has shown no signs of giving up. Second, there is no clearly defined U.S. policy for bringing the conflict to a favorable conclusion quickly.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war, now more than four years old, continues with no end in sight. The conflict continues to significantly disrupt wheat export shipments from both Russia and Ukraine.

On Oct. 9, President Trump claimed to have reached a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase Russia’s diesel exports to the world market. The move was intended to help slow the months-long rise in diesel prices in the United States and around the world.

In the days that followed, reports of Ukraine significantly increasing its drone attacks on Russian crude oil refineries made headlines. One often-overlooked detail is Ukraine’s emergence as a major manufacturer of military-grade drones.

Back in Ohio, producers were extremely active harvesting soybeans during the first two weeks of October. Yields for many were surprisingly better than earlier expectations. However, isolated cases of sudden death syndrome across the state resulted in disappointing soybean yields, with some fields struggling to reach the mid-30-bushel range.

During that same period, much of the corn was testing just above 20% moisture. Many producers chose to bypass corn harvest to get soybeans out of the field in a timely manner.

Those planning to plant wheat behind soybeans also had an opportunity to get the crop established ahead of the Oct. 20 or Oct. 25 final planting dates for crop insurance coverage, depending on their location in Ohio.

Meanwhile, discolored soybeans continue to plague some producers.

The Sept. 30 USDA Quarterly Grain Stocks Report also provided a bearish reminder for the corn market. Both the 2025 and 2026 reports reflected the impact of newly harvested corn in southern states being included in Sept. 1 stocks, even though that corn was produced during the new crop year.

Looking ahead, expect Ohio’s corn harvest to move forward quickly as soybean harvest nears completion.

Thought for the day: “In Medford, I awaked the Captain of the Minute Men; and after that I alarmed almost every house, till I got to Lexington.” — Paul Revere