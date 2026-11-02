ODA Announces Funding for Pasture and Hayland Conservation Practices

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The Ohio Department of Agriculture is expanding its H2Ohio water quality initiative into eastern and southeastern Ohio with $1.8 million in new funding dedicated specifically to pasture and hayland conservation.

Governor Mike DeWine and ODA Director Brian Baldridge announced the funding Monday, targeting nine soil and water conservation districts (SWCDs) to lead locally designed programs focused on reducing nutrient runoff from grazing and hay acres.

Unlike H2Ohio’s early agricultural focus, which concentrated heavily on row-crop land in the Western Lake Erie Basin of Northwest Ohio, this pilot effort addresses the distinct topography and livestock operations of eastern and southern parts of the state.

“H2Ohio projects are ongoing in all 88 counties across Ohio, and the funding we are announcing today is another way we are working with farmers and local soil and water districts to protect our waters,” DeWine said in a statement.

Proper management of hayland and pastures for grazing livestock is critical to maintaining dense vegetative soil cover and preventing sediment and nutrient losses into nearby waterways. The new grant program will support cost-share practices including:

Rotational grazing infrastructure

Pasture seeding and forage management

Comprehensive soil testing

Livestock exclusion fencing

Eight project proposals covering nine counties were chosen through a competitive process. Selected SWCDs will launch and administer their individual programs locally while collaborating with ODA staff for implementation, water quality monitoring, and data collection.

“We are working with local partners on effective ways to address nutrient runoff from farms of varying landscapes,” Director Baldridge said. “In Ohio, we are fortunate to have great SWCDs and farmers that look for innovative ways to continue protecting water quality, and we’re excited to be partnering with them on this pilot program.”

The grant awards include:

Adams SWCD: $250,000 for the Adams SWCD Good Grazing Practices Program

$250,000 for the Adams SWCD Good Grazing Practices Program Ashland SWCD: $250,000 for the Ashland SWCD H2Ohio Grazing Program

$250,000 for the Ashland SWCD H2Ohio Grazing Program Brown & Highland SWCDs: $250,000 for the White Oak Creek Partnership Pasture Initiative

$250,000 for the White Oak Creek Partnership Pasture Initiative Clermont SWCD: $250,000 for practice implementation in underserved watersheds

$250,000 for practice implementation in underserved watersheds Jefferson SWCD: $250,000 for the Clean Water • Pasture • Farm Program

$250,000 for the Clean Water • Pasture • Farm Program Monroe SWCD: $250,000 for the Monroe SWCD Grazing Cost-share Expansion

$250,000 for the Monroe SWCD Grazing Cost-share Expansion Pike SWCD: $250,000 for “Fence it. Pad it. Protect it.” practical water solutions

$250,000 for “Fence it. Pad it. Protect it.” practical water solutions Hocking SWCD: $75,000 for the Grassland Management Program

Launched in 2019, H2Ohio is the state’s comprehensive water quality initiative aimed at curbing harmful algal blooms, reducing agricultural pollution, and protecting drinking water through science-based best management practices (BMPs).

Livestock producers and landowners in the participating counties should contact their local Soil and Water Conservation District office for specific cost-share guidelines and sign-up dates.