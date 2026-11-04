ODNR announces pheasant releases, 2027 Wildlife Legacy Stamp

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The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has announced plans to release more than 14,000 ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas this fall, along with the winning photograph for the 2027 Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp.

Ring-necked pheasant hunting begins Nov. 6

The Division of Wildlife will release male ring-necked pheasants, also known as roosters, at 41 public hunting areas across Ohio in late October and November. The first releases were scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season.

Additional releases are scheduled for Oct. 31, Nov. 6, Nov. 14 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season runs Nov. 6, 2026 through Jan. 10, 2027.

Release locations include Delaware, Killdeer Plains, Killbuck Marsh, Mosquito Creek, Funk Bottoms, Grand River, Salt Fork and Caesar Creek wildlife areas, among others. A complete list of participating locations and release dates is available at wildohio.gov.

Some hunting areas require controlled access permits, including Urbana, Mosquito Creek and Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor. Other locations have designated fields or dates that require permits. Hunters are encouraged to review the requirements for their intended hunting location before heading into the field.

Ohio’s ring-necked pheasant hunting season runs from Nov. 6, 2026, through Jan. 10, 2027. Hunters may harvest two male pheasants per day, while harvesting female pheasants is prohibited. A valid Ohio hunting license is required.

The Division of Wildlife also reminds hunters that a new online licensing system requires users to create an account with a unique email address. Hunters are encouraged to purchase licenses early and use their existing customer ID when setting up an account to ensure accurate records.

Licenses are available online, through the HuntFish OH mobile app and at participating license agents.

Gray fox selected for 2027 Wildlife Legacy Stamp

In other wildlife news, a photograph of a gray fox taken by Todd Hawkins of Marietta has been selected for Ohio’s 2027 Wildlife Legacy Stamp.

Hawkins captured the winning image in Washington County. His photograph was selected from 99 entries in the 18th annual Wildlife Legacy Stamp photo contest, which featured mammals as this year’s theme.

Entries were judged on originality, composition, technical excellence and overall beauty.

Diana Yatson of Strongsville earned second place with a photograph of two river otters, while Troy Nemitz of Milan placed third with an image of a red fox.

Gray foxes are found in Ohio’s forested regions and are known for their salt-and-pepper-colored coats and distinctive black-tipped tails. Unlike red foxes, which have white-tipped tails, gray foxes can also climb trees. Their diet includes small mammals, insects, birds, eggs, fruits and nuts.

The annual Wildlife Legacy Stamp program raises money to support wildlife conservation throughout Ohio. The $15 stamp includes a commemorative card, with proceeds supporting habitat restoration, wildlife research, educational resources and conservation efforts for threatened and endangered species.

Most proceeds benefit Ohio’s Wildlife Diversity Fund, while $1 from each stamp sold supports the Southern Wings program, which helps protect winter habitats for migratory birds that travel through Ohio.

The 2027 stamp featuring Hawkins’ gray fox photograph will be available beginning March 1, 2027. The 2026 stamp, featuring a killdeer, is currently available for purchase online, through the HuntFish OH app and at locations that sell hunting and fishing licenses.

For more information about pheasant hunting opportunities, wildlife conservation programs or purchasing a Wildlife Legacy Stamp, visit wildohio.gov.