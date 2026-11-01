Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 468 – The value of land and timber

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Farmland values continue to show strength across the Midwest, but a new study also makes it clear that there is no one-size-fits-all farmland market. Jennifer Riethman, head of collateral production at Farm Credit Mid-America shares the latest data and what producers should be considering in today’s land market.

Plus, learn about something that could be worth thousands of dollars to landowners but is often overlooked, the trees in your woods, and what you need to know before agreeing to sell them as we visit with Devin Dye of Dye Real Estate on this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat.