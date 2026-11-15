Ohio Ag Net Podcast – Ep. 470 – Eminent Domain, Quick Take and Property Rights

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Eminent domain is an issue that more landowners may find themselves facing as development and infrastructure projects continue to expand across Ohio. There’s another piece of eminent domain that farmers need to understand, and that’s something called ‘quick take’. What does it mean, how does it work, and what could it mean for Ohio farmland and private property rights? Find out from Ohio Farm Bureau’s Leah Curtis on this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat.

Plus, Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while some grocery prices have come down over the past year, putting together a traditional holiday meal is still considerably more expensive than it was before the pandemic. The 2026 Talking Turkey Report takes a closer look at turkey prices, Thanksgiving grocery costs and some of the ways consumers can save this holiday season.