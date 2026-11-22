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As another growing season comes to a close, farmers are evaluating the year behind them and preparing for the opportunities and challenges ahead. On this Ohio Ag Net Podcast, powered by Ohio Corn and Wheat, Brock Burcham shares how Farm Credit Mid-America’s cooperative model delivers value beyond financing in an environment of evolving markets, tighter margins, and increasing financial complexity.

Then, the results of the recent midterm elections offered a plethora of changes of Ohio leadership at the state and national levels. What does that mean for agriculture? Luke Crumley, Director of Public Policy with Ohio Corn and Wheat, lays it all out.