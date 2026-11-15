Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 16, 2026

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Back to a largely dry forecast for this week as high pressure has built in over the eastern corn belt. This is still a Canadian high, so cold air sits at its core. However we will see temps slightly warmer today and tomorrow vs. the weekend due to better sunshine. We should see evaporation and drying improve as well. Mostly sunny skies dominate for the rest of the week and temps will be at their warmest likely Thursday and Friday.

The weekend stays dry as well, albeit with more clouds, especially late Saturday and Sunday. Those clouds come from a front that makes decent progress into the eastern corn belt, but does not have a lot of moisture with it. As such, the front has nothing left as it passes here, and just clouds to go along with a wind shift. This will change if we happen to be able to see the tail end of the front tap into some mositure off the Gulf, but currently it does not look that strong to draw from that far.

Next week becomes a lot more active. We are cool to start behind that weekend frontal passage. But, we expect clouds and sunshine and no significant mositure for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday warms back up on south flow ahead of our next system. That complex noses in for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday with an initial warm front. We have to allow for some scattered shower action for Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. However, The main body of the storm system arrives for friday trough the rest of the holiday weekend. A powerful low slowly makes its way through the eastern corn belt and Great Lakes. Moderate rains and a few storms are likely for the period. Combined, the thanksgiving weekend can give us half to 2″ rain totals on nearly 100% coverage. The map below shows our early look at Thanksgiving day through the 29th.

The week of the 30th, including the calendar flip to December, looks much cooler but drier after the wet finish to November.