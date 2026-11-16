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No change in the outlook this morning. We stay sunny, warm and dry the remainder of this week. Clouds will build through the day Saturday. Temps will be warmer today than yesterday, warmer tomorrow than today. The warmest days of the week will come Thursday through Saturday. The clouds that thicken Saturday will be ahead of our next front. That front sweeps through late Saturday night through Sunday, bringing rains up to half an inch. Coverage will be about 75% of the state. The map below shows the weekend event as it sets up right now.

Colder air comes in behind the system for the start of next week. We should be partly sunny but chilly for next Monday and Tuesday. Warmer Wednesday, but clouds will be starting to work in. A strong storm system is slated to move through the eastern corn belt for the entirety of the holiday weekend. Thanksgiving Day itself looks minor with just a few showers over about 40% of the state on a warm frontal surge. But, the strong low comes out of the plains and through the entire eastern corn belt for later Friday through the weekend. We can see some significant rains from that system, at half to 1.5″ over 100% of the state. The map below shows our latest look at the 4 day Thanksgiving weekend.

Cold air returns for the week of the 30th, and December starts near normal on temps. However, the precipitation outlook is fairly benign for early December.