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We are moving into the warmest stretch of the week, as sunshine continues to dominate. Temps should make it into the 60s over a majority of the state the next 3-4 days with good drying and evaporation. Clouds will start to build Saturday afternoon ahead of our next front, but we have a fully dry window here through Saturday afternoon.

The next front moves in for overnight Saturday night and Sunday. Scattered showers will be the hallmark, with a few hundredths up to .5″ likely over about 70% of the state. The map below shows potential for mositure over the second half of the weekend. Much colder air comes in behind for the start of net week. However, that cold air comes with high pressure, so we should turn out partly to mostly sunny for both next Monday and Tuesday.

We warm again toward midweek next week. We are taking mositure out of the equation for Thanksgiving Day and the entire holiday weekend as well. This is due to the next strong storm system hanging up a bit in the central and southern plains. That storm is still there, and still heads our direction, but now looks to not break out of the plains until closer to Monday the 30th and then for Tuesday the 1st. There is still potential for half to 1.5″ rains from that system, but track will be important as to who can get the upper end of the range. Right now we are just making the change in timing and that gives us a drier outlook for the Thanksgiving long weekend.