Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 2, 2026

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Mixed clouds and sun to start the week and we are keeping precipitation at bay for the first two days. Clouds will be more pesky in some areas than others, but our next front and system is affecting areas more north and west for the first couple of days this week. Low pressure will move from south central Kansas into the northern Great Lakes today and tomorrow. The front associated with that low will nose into western Ohio overnight tomorrow night and for all of Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely. Action can linger Thursday before a dry slot develops Thursday afternoon and evening. For Friday, the low stalls somewhat in eastern Ontario, and we end up with wrap around clouds and moisture circulation to finish the week. While we do not see a huge amount of precipitation there, we wont be able to rule out a few spotty showers for friday and perhaps the first part of Saturday. All told, we can see precipitation from this system and its long lingering tail of .25″- 1.5″ on nearly 100% coverage. The map below shows combined precipitation potential from midnight Tuesday night through noon Saturday.

We should be precipitation free from late Saturday through the balance of the weekend. Next week will attempt to turn out mostly dry as well. We are watching the potential for one small hiccup. Some batches of data are hinting at an upper level low combining with a cold surge of Canadian air early next week. If that solution materializes, we may have to put some scattered showers back in the forecast for next Tuesday and early Wednesday. However, with an overall pattern of above normal temps fueled by west and southwest flow, we are seeing any cold air incursion as “difficult” to accomplish. We will continue to monitor this set up as we get closer to next week.