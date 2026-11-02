Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 3, 2026

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The front that is going to kick us out of the fields this week is still working towards us…but rather slowly. We will make it through the entire day today with no rain, as clouds mix with sun. We will see better sun in southern parts of the state, while pesky clouds can be more of an issue north and especially northwest. Still, we will be precipitation free overall, and clouds will generally start to thicken and increase tonight. Rain moves into western Ohio near daybreak tomorrow and then we have rain and thunderstorms through the entire day. A dry slot will work in behind the initial front for Thursday’s daytime hours. Then as low pressure slows significantly across the Great Lakes, we will have wrap around mositure circulating in on the backside of the low for Friday and early Saturday morning. That moisture will trigger mostly clouds, but we wont rule out spits, sprinkles and isolated showers through the end of the week. We are still looking at combined mositure from this system for Wednesday through early Saturday morning at .25″-1″ on 100% coverage. The map below is our latest look.

We are chilly for the weekend behind the front, but should see sunshine work out Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Clouds are back to start next week on a reinforcing shot of cool Canadian air. But, then we see partly sunny skies emerge on Tuesday and the rest of the week is warming and drying with good sunshine. That pattern holds through the weekend of the 14th and 15th.

The week of the 16th looks to swing back active again with scattered showers later that Monday and early Tuesday. Temps will work through some more noticeable swings as well, fueling potential for scattered light moisture. It should be noted that we are not calling for overly burdensome moisture totals at mid month, but we will see a much more difficult drying pattern on the more frequent mositure.