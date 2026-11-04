Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 5, 2026

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A dry slot works into the state today behind the front that passed yesterday and overnight. We stay mild today as winds remains west and southwest. Low pressure is slowly crawling across the eastern Great Lakes. As the low moves farther east, we end up with north flow coming around the backside of that low. That happens overnight tonight and through tomorrow. Strong cold air surges come into the region. Today we expect a mix of clouds and sun, but tomorrow is largely dominated by clouds in the cold air mass switch over. We also will not be able to rule out a few spits or sprinkles up north tomorrow, or even an isolated true shower. However, the farther south you go, the less likely moisture will be. Totals are not impressive at a trace to a few hundredths.

We expect a frosty morning Saturday and Sunday morning in parts of Ohio, especially north and central. The map below shows morning lows Sunday morning (likely just a bit cooler there than Saturday, thanks to fewer overnight clouds). Partly sunny skies are likely through the weekend, so the afternoons will be palatable. We also do not expect any well below normal temps.

We are dry for the weekend all the way through next week, and now look for temps to be moderate all week. Again, no significant cold snap or move below normal for any extended period. The dry set up holds through the weekend of the 14th and 15th, well into the following week. Right now we are not looking at any major moisture threat until closer to the 18th and 19th when a front will finally exit the Plains and move into the eastern corn belt. That front also brings another shot of cooler air, but not bitterly cold.