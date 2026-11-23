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By Jaclyn De Candio, OCJ Field Reporter

Three Ohioans were honored by the National Dairy Shrine (NDS) for their accomplishments within the dairy community.

Allison Ryan of Celina, and Bo Harstine of Hilliard, were among the four inaugural Emerging Leadership winners. This award recognizes dairy producers and industry professionals 40 years old or younger who have demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and accomplishments within the dairy industry and their local community, state or region.

Pine Tree Dairy of Marshallville received the 2026 Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder Award. This award recognizes an active, progressive dairy producer who excels in the management of a dairy breeding herd based on sound business and genetic principles.

Winners were honored at the NDS annual banquet on Sept. 28, 2026, at the Alliant Energy Center’s Exhibition Hall in Madison, Wis., in conjunction with World Dairy Expo. This recognition places recipients’ portraits in the NDS Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson, Wis.. Founded in 1949, the nonprofit works to strengthen the dairy industry and counts thousands of dairy producers, professionals and scientists among its lifetime members.

“I think it was very unexpected,” Allison Ryan, director of marketing and communications at MVP Dairy said about her award. “I think sometimes when you have your head down and you’re working and you’re just trying to do your best work, you’re not worried about the recognition.”

Allison Ryan

Allison Ryan, a native of Darke County, grew up on her family’s dairy. Today, she is the director of marketing and communications at MVP Dairy in Celina, an operation owned by the McCarty and Van Tilburg families that is home to about 4,500 cows. She also helped develop the Judy McCarty Dairy Learning Center, which opened its doors in 2024 at McCarty Family Farms in Rexford, Kansas.

After earning her agricultural communications degree with a minor in animal sciences at The Ohio State University (OSU), she began her career with the American Dairy Association Mideast, where she spent 11 years and worked on its dairy image campaign.

She is credited as the lead on MVP Dairy’s Dairy Learning Center, which opened to the public in November 2019. The 15,000 square foot, two-level facility shows the dairy story to more than 1,000 visitors each month. Going “from soil to yogurt cup,” visitors learn more through virtual reality stations and an interactive nutrition projection game.

“There were a lot of questions that were asked about what a large-scale dairy can be,” she said of the project’s early days. “[We] were a little bit taken back by not realizing that even in a rural community, there was so much misinformation about modern dairy farming.”

Originally, she envisioned operating a small viewing deck space where visitors could get an overview of the farm’s activities.

“But in true fashion for the McCartys and the Van Tilburgs, they like to do things well, and they like to go big,” she recalls. “We added a sign…that said, ‘Come see our cows.’ I don’t know if I was ready for everyone that was coming.”

But a passionate dairy professional and skilled communicator, Ryan was quickly up to the task of growing the project into what it is today. She credits some of her earlier life experiences to her success as a professional.

She remembers her days in the agricultural dorms alongside pre-veterinary students from Cleveland and New York City as a freshman. She found the students learned as much from one another as from their classes, and those conversations showed her how people outside of farming see agriculture.

“Farmers get kind of bent out of shape when people don’t understand what we do,” Ryan said. “But at the same time, I don’t think we always understand what consumers are looking for. I think being that connector and finding that common ground by interacting with people of different backgrounds has always been really impactful for me.”

Bo Harstine

Bo Harstine grew up on his family’s 100-cow dairy near Dundee in Tuscarawas County, which milked registered Holsteins and Ayrshires. With two brothers and no clear plan for any of them to take over the farm, Harstine became the first in his immediate family to attend and finish college.

“I always say jokingly but true, I’ve always been a bit of a science loving nerd,” he shares.

He enrolled as a pre-med student at Washington & Jefferson College near Pittsburgh and was on track for medical school. By graduation, though, Harstine found himself pulled back toward the industry he grew up in.

“I really started to miss agriculture,” Harstine reflects. “I started to miss the people in the dairy industry and the types of people I grew up with.”

Harstine received a grant to design and fund his ideal summer internship in college, and Select Sires Inc. was his first call. He became the first semen processing and research intern, and he loved the experience.

When he told his supervisors about his plans to study cattle reproduction in grad school, the company stayed in touch and helped set up a research associateship in OSU’s Department of Animal Sciences. Through that program, he earned master’s and doctoral degrees in animal science.

He joined Select Sires full time in 2017 after finishing his graduate research studies. Today, Harstine is vice president of technical initiatives and innovation at Select Sires, based at the company’s headquarters in Plain City.

Though formally trained in reproduction, his role has expanded to leading enterprise-wide innovation, strategic initiatives, scientific partnerships, and research and development efforts that translate emerging technologies into solutions that create value for livestock producers.

At the core of that work, he says, is a commitment to the farmers who own the cooperative.

“I want our cattle to be selected to be the healthiest and most productive. I want that to translate to profitability and business resiliency for our customers,” he said.

He also holds an adjunct assistant professor appointment at OSU, where he guest lectures on cattle reproduction as well as leadership and career development. He serves on the Ohio Department of Education’s Agriculture and Environmental Systems Business and Industry Advisory Committee, which helps define the skills high school students need to work in agricultural fields, including biotechnology.

Harstine is “incredibly humbled” by the Emerging Leader honor from the National Dairy Shrine, especially because his nominators included Select Sires’ CEO David Thorbahn, board member Dr. Mark Tatarka, and his OSU graduate advisors, Drs. Mike Day and Jim Kinder.

“It’s been really rewarding to watch our technology get used not only in the U.S. but internationally, especially to help small farmers develop and be profitable to help feed their own families and also many other people.”

Breeding for exception at Pine Tree Dairy

Pine Tree Dairy is among the best known names in elite dairy genetics. The Steiner family has bred a long list of bulls that went on to A.I. service, raised females that regularly top elite sales and earned recognition from the Holstein, Jersey and Brown Swiss breed communities.

The farm also offers their prestigious females through its own sales, such as the Opportunities from Pine Tree Sale, and via consignments to national events including the World Premier Brown Swiss Sale and the Jersey breed’s All American Jersey Sale and National Heifer Sale. At the World Classic Sale held at Expo in 2025, 48 of the 50 heifers sold had Pine Tree breeding somewhere in their lineage.

Pine Tree is home to about 1,400 milking cows, 1,500 heifers and 140 bulls. The family breeds Holsteins, Jerseys and Brown Swiss. The dairy is operated by Matt and Gail Steiner, the third generation to own the farm, and their 11 children. Several sons, daughters-in-law and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren remain actively involved.

Matt was an early adopter of embryo transfer and in-vitro fertilization. He began using these tools with just a handful of bulls he believes best fit his program rather than individual corrective matings using a broad base of sires.

And through the years, that approach has carried Pine Tree genetics to dairies across the country and around the world.

Today, they flush 20 to 30 animals every two weeks and produce more than 1,000 embryos a year. Holstein bulls bred by the dairy and gone on to A.I. service include Pine-Tree AltaOak, Pine-Tree-I Pursuit, Pine-Tree Sid, Pine-Tree Burley and Pine-Tree Heroic.

Many more trace back to Pine Tree cow families, including the prominent Holstein sires Seagull-Bay Supersire, Mountfield SSI Dcy Mogul and De-Su 11236 Balisto, who at his peak was the highest ranked Holstein sire ever recorded on Australia’s Balanced Performance Index.

The herd has earned the Progressive Genetics Herd award from Holstein Association USA 19 consecutive years. A familiar face in the elite purebred world, the family has earned breeder recognition from the American Jersey Cattle Association, the Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders Association of the USA and the Ohio Holstein Association. One foundational cow, Wesswood-HC Rudy Missy-ET, which Matt bought by phone bid in 2003, was named Holstein International’s Global Cow of the Year in 2014.

“The impact Pine Tree Dairy has made in dairy genetics worldwide will influence dairy cattle breeds for generations into the future,” said John Burket, president of Holstein Association USA, in the NDS award announcement.