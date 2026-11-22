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A coalition of Ohio agricultural organizations is joining together to support Senator-elect Sherrod Brown as the next chair of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.

Ohio farmers are facing some of the toughest economic conditions in years. With razor-thin profit margins, soaring fertilizer and other input costs, continued uncertainty in Washington, and an urgent need to expand domestic and international markets, the stakes are high for American agriculture.

In a joint letter, the organizations cite Brown’s nearly 20 years of service on the Senate Agriculture Committee, his role in shaping multiple Farm Bills, and his longstanding relationships with Ohio farmers as reasons for their support. They also highlight his work on issues important to agriculture, including year-round E15 and expanding markets for Ohio’s crops and livestock.

“Many of us have sat down with him over the years and had honest conversations about the current reality of agriculture. He knows what’s at stake, and we believe he has the experience, relationships, and determination to get things done in Washington,” the organizations state in their letter.

The coalition is calling on members of the U.S. Senate to support Brown for the chairmanship, emphasizing the need for leadership that understands the challenges farmers face and can help move agricultural policy forward.

Read the full letter