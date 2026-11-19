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By Dusty Sonnenberg, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Checkoff

Ohio’s soybean farmers have a commitment to conservation. The Ohio Soybean Council aids in these efforts by supporting conservation initiatives such as Farmers for Soil Health. Farmers for Soil Health is a collaborative initiative aimed at enhancing soil health practices among farmers. This program encourages the adoption of cover crops across 20 states, with a goal of reaching 30 million acres by 2030. It is supported by organizations such as the United Soybean Board, providing educational resources and financial assistance to farmers. Dr. Taylor Dill, Director of Research for the Ohio Soybean Council, and Jessica D’Ambrosio, Ohio Agriculture Director at the Nature Conservancy, join Dusty on this episode to discuss the status of the Farmers for Soil Health program in Ohio and the positive impacts it intends to make.