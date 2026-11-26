On this stop of the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow in Wyandot County, Brad Weaver of Murphy Family Farms shares how his family’s 1,800-acre operation is embracing innovative conservation and precision agriculture practices to improve productivity and soil health. Weaver discusses the farm’s use of strip-till, variable-rate fertilizer applications, cover crops, and an intercropping system that combines wheat and soybeans, all while highlighting the benefits of keeping living roots in the soil year-round. He also talks about the strong grain marketing opportunities available to farmers in the region and how those outlets help support the success of their operation.
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