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The Ohio Farm Bureau is calling on state lawmakers to reject proposals that would expand eminent domain authority for public utilities, warning that the changes would allow companies to seize farmland and begin construction before property owners can challenge the taking in court.

At issue is the proposed expansion of “quick take,” also known as “deposit and build,” authority. Under such a system, utility companies developing infrastructure for data centers and other large-scale projects could take immediate possession of private property and start construction before a landowner has the opportunity to fully contest the necessity of the project or have fair compensation determined through the traditional judicial process.

“Ohio farmers and landowners should not have to fight to protect their property while a utility company is already building on it,” said Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson. “For generations, farmers and landowners have worked to build and preserve their land, and they deserve more than a process that puts the interests of utility companies ahead of their rights.”

Patterson noted that eminent domain is already a difficult ordeal for Ohio families and argued that granting utilities accelerated authority strips away fundamental due process.

While the organization acknowledges the role of infrastructure investment and economic growth in the state, Ohio Farm Bureau maintains that development should not come at the expense of established private property rights and says expanding quick-take authority removes a landowner’s ability to challenge whether a seizure is genuinely necessary and serves a true public use.

The Ohio Farm Bureau has long opposed expanding quick-take powers and continues to push for stronger statutory protections for property owners during eminent domain proceedings.

In response to the ongoing legislative discussions, the group has launched a grassroots action alert urging farmers, landowners and other residents to contact their state representatives and senators to oppose any expansion of quick-take authority.

More information and the action alert are available online at ofb.ag/quicktake.