Ohio Soybean Council Foundation offers $47,000 in scholarships

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The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2027-2028 academic year.

The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science and technology.

“Our board is really interested in supporting students who are going to make a positive contribution to our industry,” said Jeff McKanna, Hancock County soybean farmer and OSCF scholarship committee member. “Every year, I’m impressed with the immense impact and potential our scholarship recipients show.” The OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $540,000 in scholarships since 2008.

2026-2027 Undergraduate Scholarships

Seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded.

One $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.

One $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle.

One $3,000 Thomas Fontana Scholarship, established to honor Tom Fontana’s more than 20-year career with the Ohio Soybean Council and his lasting contributions to agricultural education. This scholarship recognizes a student pursuing a degree in agricultural education who demonstrates a passion for teaching, leadership, and cultivating the next generation of leaders in agriculture.

Applicants must be Ohio residents enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university, having attained at least sophomore status by the fall 2027, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.

2026-2027 Graduate Scholarships

Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to graduate students who are enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university and have proof of legal residency in the United States. Applicants must be conducting research in bioproducts, biobased materials, biotechnology, bioengineering, biopolymers, crop science, agronomy, or a related field, and focused on advancing the soybean industry.

The deadline for undergraduate and graduate applications is Jan. 15, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded with funds paid directly to the educational institution. All scholarships are not renewable, and recipients may reapply. For more information and to apply, visit SoyOhio.org/Scholarship.