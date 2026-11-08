Ohio State Extension to host Weeds University on Nov. 19

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ohio State University Extension invites crop producers, pesticide applicators, landowners, Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs), and agronomy professionals to attend the regional Weeds University event on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This hybrid program will take place at seven sites across the state: Miami, Morrow, Muskingum, Paulding, Pike, Preble, and Putnam counties. The program is designed to keep applicators and producers on the cutting edge of weed control.

Topics will include pre-harvest weed survey results, sprayer setup, cover crops, harvest weed seed control, Italian ryegrass, new herbicides, and labeling updates. Hands-on exercises such as weed identification with live plants will also be part of the program. This is an in-person event with a portion of the presentations broadcast virtually at each location.

Featured presentations and speakers include:

Nozzle Selection — Tommy Butts, assistant professor and site-specific weed management Extension specialist, Purdue University. Butts leads a research and Extension program evaluating weed control and herbicide use in agronomic crops, with an emphasis on precision agriculture and application technologies in a targeted, site-specific approach. This talk will cover nozzle selection and how to configure a sprayer setup for different types of applications.

— Tommy Butts, assistant professor and site-specific weed management Extension specialist, Purdue University. Butts leads a research and Extension program evaluating weed control and herbicide use in agronomic crops, with an emphasis on precision agriculture and application technologies in a targeted, site-specific approach. This talk will cover nozzle selection and how to configure a sprayer setup for different types of applications. Italian Ryegrass Control — Larry Steckel, professor and row crop weeds specialist, University of Tennessee. Steckel’s research and Extension program evaluates novel integrated weed management technologies in Tennessee row crop agriculture. This talk will cover herbicide programs and control considerations for Italian ryegrass management in row crops.

— Larry Steckel, professor and row crop weeds specialist, University of Tennessee. Steckel’s research and Extension program evaluates novel integrated weed management technologies in Tennessee row crop agriculture. This talk will cover herbicide programs and control considerations for Italian ryegrass management in row crops. New Herbicide Options and ESA Labeling — Alyssa Essman, assistant professor and agronomic Extension weeds specialist, The Ohio State University. Essman provides leadership for an applied research and Extension program for integrated weed management in agronomic crops. This talk will cover new herbicide options for the 2027 growing season and an update on EPA/ESA regulations.

— Alyssa Essman, assistant professor and agronomic Extension weeds specialist, The Ohio State University. Essman provides leadership for an applied research and Extension program for integrated weed management in agronomic crops. This talk will cover new herbicide options for the 2027 growing season and an update on EPA/ESA regulations. Harvest Weed Seed Control Options for Ohio — Eugene Law, assistant professor of weed ecology, The Ohio State University. Law’s research program focuses on weed ecology and precision technology for novel integrated weed management. This talk will cover different options for weed control at harvest and their relative efficacy.

— Eugene Law, assistant professor of weed ecology, The Ohio State University. Law’s research program focuses on weed ecology and precision technology for novel integrated weed management. This talk will cover different options for weed control at harvest and their relative efficacy. Optimizing Cover Crop Integration for Improved Weed Control Across Cropping Systems — Ram Yadav, assistant professor and specialty crop Extension weeds specialist, The Ohio State University. Yadav leads a research and Extension program focused on weed management in vegetables and other specialty crops. This talk will review the use of cover crops in cropping systems and their efficacy for weed management.

The registration fee is $40 and is due Nov. 11, 2026. This fee includes lab and course materials. Lunch in Paulding County is being provided by Mercer Landmark.

Registration is limited to 40 individuals per site. On-site walk-ins are not available for this event. Participants must register in advance to secure a spot. Commercial and private pesticide and Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) credits will be available.

Online registration began Monday, Sept. 28, at go.osu.edu/26WeedsUniv. All registration will continue through a central location.

Special thanks to the Ohio Soybean Council and Mercer Landmark for their sponsorship in Paulding County. For questions about the Paulding County event, call 419-399-8225 and ask for Sarah Noggle or email noggle.17@osu.edu.

For additional information on the other event locations, contact the educator in the county you plan to attend:

Miami — Amanda Bennett, bennett.709@osu.edu

Morrow — Carri Jagger, jagger.6@osu.edu

Muskingum — Clifton Martin, martin.2422@osu.edu

Paulding — Sarah Noggle, noggle.17@osu.edu

Pike — Amanda Perkins, perkins.715@osu.edu

Preble — Savannah Ballweg, ballweg.9@osu.edu

Putnam — Beth Scheckelhoff, scheckelhoff.11@osu.edu

For more information about agronomy, farm management, livestock, or home horticulture questions in Paulding County, contact Sarah Noggle, Extension educator, at 419-399-8225 or noggle.17@osu.edu.