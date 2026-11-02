Ohio’s Next Generation of Agricultural Leaders Takes Center Stage at National FFA Convention

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By Allison Kinney, Ohio Ag Net

National FFA Convention provides students from across the country with an opportunity to share their stories, showcase their accomplishments and represent their communities on a national stage. This year, Ohio was well represented by students ranging from newly elected National leadership to agriscience competitors and college students preparing for careers in agriculture and education.

Among Ohio’s biggest accomplishments was the election of Josie Jennings of the Global Impact FFA chapter as the 2026-27 National FFA President. Growing up in a family rooted in agriculture, Jennings said FFA has played a major role in shaping her leadership journey and personal growth.

“I remember being an awkward freshman trying to find a seat in the lunchroom, and my agriculture educator and FFA advisor- his office was where I first found home,” Jennings said. “I hope as a national officer to be that home for other students across the country.”

That desire to serve others helped lead Jennings to one of the organization’s highest leadership positions. The process of becoming a national officer required months of preparation and multiple rounds of evaluations throughout convention week.

“Since August, I’ve been preparing interviews, speeches, all of these different rounds that last over the eight- or nine-day process of running for national office,” Jennings said. “We’ve taken part in facilitating students, speeches and multiple rounds of interviews throughout the week.”

After completing the extensive selection process, Jennings was announced as the 2026-27 National FFA President during the final session of the convention, earning the opportunity to represent and serve more than one million FFA members across the country during the coming year.

While Jennings celebrated her election to national office, members of the Ridgemont FFA chapter were busy representing Ohio through a variety of national-level competitions and awards. Students participated in agriscience fair events, chapter award programs and presentations focused on real-world agricultural issues ranging from cybersecurity and water quality to mental health awareness and agricultural history.

Students said having so many chapter members compete and present on the national stage sends an important message to younger members and their local community.

“This means so much because coming from a small school, a lot of people think we don’t have big opportunities like this,” said Haley Billenstein, a Ridgemont FFA member. “It really just shows everybody at our school going into FFA and agriculture that they can do it and it is possible.”

The chapter’s continued success is no accident. Members said many of their projects begin by identifying issues affecting their communities and agriculture as a whole, and then seeking out partnerships and resources that can help them find answers.

“A big part of our projects is we have lots of connections to big universities,” said Quinn Bonenstein. “With my project, I had the opportunity to go to The Ohio State University and work with a lot of researchers there. I think that’s another part of how our projects are so successful.”

The convention also served as an opportunity to highlight agricultural education pathways beyond high school. Students representing Wilmington College spent time connecting with FFA members and discussing the college’s growing agricultural programs.

As the institution continues to invest in agriculture, students said new facilities will create additional opportunities for hands-on learning, recruitment and industry engagement.

“I’m really excited about seeing our expansion within the Bright Farms facility,” said Lily Blevens, a senior studying agricultural education at Wilmington College. “Being able to see our greenhouses grow and have more facilities and opportunities there is very exciting.”

Students also noted that the new facilities will make it easier to host events on campus and allow prospective students to experience the college’s agriculture programs firsthand.

From a newly elected National FFA President and award-winning competitors to future agricultural educators and industry professionals, Ohio students demonstrated the leadership, innovation and passion that continue to drive the future of agriculture. Their experiences at National FFA Convention showcased not only individual accomplishments, but also the strength of Ohio’s agricultural education programs and the opportunities available through FFA. Jennings’ election as National FFA President served as a fitting highlight of a week that celebrated achievement, service and leadership on a national stage.