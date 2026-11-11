Op-ed: Learning together to build healthier soils in Ohio and Missouri with From the Ground Up

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By Kris Swartz and Todd Hesterman

Soil is the foundation of our farms. Ohio Soil Health Week gives us a chance to celebrate soil, but healthy soil is something we, as farmers, think about and work toward every day, all year.

Our soil-health journeys stretch back decades, and we’ve seen the benefits of investing in the land. Building organic matter takes time, but healthier soils hold more water and are generally more productive. In our experience, they require less weed management and less fertilizer. That’s a win-win situation for both the environment and our pocketbooks.

We share a commitment to soil health, but our farms and approaches aren’t identical. Kris has used no-till and cover crops for more than 20 years. Cover crops make no-till possible on his farm; he says he could not consistently no-till corn without them in the rotation. Just one county over, Todd has continuously no-tilled since 1989 and is now experimenting further with cover crops. He sees potential in adding more biology to the soil and believes he has reached the limits of what no-till alone can accomplish.

Why might cover crops work differently on two farms in the same region? Because soil is complex, and every farm has its own resources and history. That’s why we’re working with the From the Ground Up project, a USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded study supporting farmer-led research into conservation practices in the Midwest. The project brings farmers and researchers from Ohio and Missouri together to share ideas and resources and to compare experiences around specific research questions.

We are part of one of 10 research nodes across Ohio and Missouri, each led by farmers and focused on specific farmer-developed research questions. Our research node includes six farmers in Northwest Ohio testing diverse cover crop mixes in soybean and corn fields. Most of us already use cereal rye, which is excellent for soil health, but we want to go further. We are flying small-seeded cover crops into standing soybeans and corn before harvest to give those covers a better chance to establish before winter.

We are in the second field season of a five-year project, and results are still developing. In the first year, drought caused many small-seeded covers to die. This year, rain has helped some seeds germinate, but we have yet to see if they will survive. That uncertainty is part of the work, but the structure of From the Ground Up has given us the encouragement we needed to test the ideas we already wanted to try, to discuss updates regularly, and to adjust as needed.

There are still many questions. Soil health is not easy to measure, and we don’t always know how one decision affects the organisms living below the surface. Continued on-farm research matters, as does being honest when an experiment doesn’t succeed.

Soil health is a long-term commitment, not a quick fix. What works on one farm may need adjustment on another. During Soil Health Week, we can celebrate the progress we’ve made while recognizing how much there is to learn. We have a responsibility to keep learning and improving the soil for the next generation. We need to work together toward that goal and to remember it is the daily decisions that will make it happen.

Kris Swartz and Todd Hesterman are Northwest Ohio farmers testing cover crop strategies as part of the From the Ground Up project. Learn more at ftgup.org.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Ohio’s Country Journal or Ohio Ag Net or its staff.