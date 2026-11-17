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By Raphael Galo

For anyone watching South America from the Corn Belt this November, the headline is simple: Brazil’s 2026-27 soybean crop is going into the ground faster than usual. CONAB, Brazil’s federal supply agency, has national planting at 66.8% as of Nov. 6, against 59% a year ago. USDA’s November WASDE keeps Brazil at 186 million metric tons (MMT) of soybeans (6.83 billion bushels) and puts world ending stocks at 123.5 MMT, a stocks-to-use ratio near 28%. On paper, nothing has moved. What has moved is what decides who gets paid: the weather, the exchange rate and China’s appetite. In corn, the story is no longer about crop size.

Three agencies, three crops

Start with the numbers, because the sources do not agree. My OCJ colleague Geraldo Isoldi, of Terra Investimentos, reported that CONAB closed 2025-26 at 180.4 MMT of soybeans and a record 144.5 MMT of corn. RaboResearch, the research arm of Rabobank, is near 182 MMT of soybeans. IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, was lower in September: 175.0 MMT of soybeans and 143.3 MMT of corn, inside a record grain harvest of 354.5 MMT.

For 2026-27, CONAB’s first survey calls for 181.6 MMT of soybeans (6.67 billion bushels) from 49.3 million hectares. Area is up 1.4%, the smallest expansion in 20 years as tighter margins slow new land, and yield slips from 3,711 to 3,683 kilograms per hectare. USDA is about 2.4% higher at 186.0 MMT. RaboResearch is at roughly 178 MMT on flat area and trend yield.

Corn has the wider gap. CONAB’s three-crop total is 148 MMT (5.83 billion bushels): 32.1 MMT in the first crop, on area up 10.7% as ethanol pulls acres in, 113.2 MMT in the safrinha, or second crop, and 2.65 MMT in the third, per Cepea. USDA raised Brazil to 141 MMT in November, the same as RaboResearch, which splits it 32 MMT and 109 MMT as yields normalize. A spread of 4 to 8 MMT is the uncertainty the market gets paid to trade, and balance sheets are tightening: CONAB has soybean carryover falling from 9.5 to 6.5 MMT despite the record crop, and corn stocks of 14.93 MMT in January 2028, still above the five-year average of 9 MMT.

Planting: fast in the Center-West, slower in the South

Planting is where the season has been kinder than the El Niño label suggested. IMEA, the agricultural economics institute of Mato Grosso, had the state at 96.07% planted on Nov. 6, versus 85.68% a year ago and a five-year average of 90.41%. IMEA sees 13.05 million hectares, a yield of 62.44 bags per hectare and 48.88 MMT. That speed matters beyond soybeans: Itaú BBA says it leaves the area earmarked for second-crop corn and cotton inside the ideal window, a better setup than in the El Niño seasons of 2023-24 and 2015-16. First-crop corn is at 44.2% planted, versus 42.3% a year ago, according to CONAB.

Further south the story reverses for soybeans. Paraná’s Deral, the state agriculture department, reported 79% planted as of Nov. 9, versus 86% last year and 92% in 2024, citing saturated soils, hail and possible replanting. Cepea, the agricultural economics center at the University of São Paulo, notes talk of some soybean area migrating to corn, which I treat as speculation until acreage data says otherwise. AgRural, a private consultancy, adds replanting risk in parts of Matopiba.

The climate backdrop explains why nobody is relaxed. CONAB’s October survey cites the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) in expecting El Niño to persist through October-December, possibly at very strong intensity by year-end. INMET (Brazil’s national weather service) shows below-average rain across much of the North, the Northeast and the northern Center-West, and above-average rain in the South. NOAA’s seven-day outlook for Nov. 12-18, republished by the consultancy Agrifatto, points to rain across much of the Center-South and a deficit in the North. In plain terms, early planting banked calendar, not moisture.

The exchange rate and the farm gate

Then there is the exchange rate, which turned the farm-gate math upside down in two weeks. According to the market quotes I followed, the dollar rose from R$5.0377 on Oct. 23 to R$5.5840 on Nov. 10, up 10.84%, after Brazil’s presidential election concluded on Oct. 25. Over the same stretch, May 2027 soybeans in Chicago slipped 3.19%, from $12.84 to $12.43 per bushel, yet port prices in reais still rose about 5%, and the analysts I talked to agree the dollar alone was holding them up. The year had run the other way: Rabobank calculates that from January through October CBOT soybeans gained about 15% while prices in reais rose only 1%.

Cepea’s October report shows the same tug of war. Its Paraná soybean indicator averaged R$149.40 per 60-kilogram bag, 2.9% below September but 8.5% above a year earlier in real terms, while the February 2027 FOB price at Paranaguá fell from $29.90 to $27.00 per bag. Sellers are reluctant to commit 2027 shipments, citing El Niño and tax-reform uncertainty, and covered buyers plan to concentrate purchases at harvest.

Farmers have noticed, and they are not rushing. IMEA reports 48.29% of Mato Grosso’s 2026-27 soybeans sold forward by the end of October, 12.21 points ahead of last year and well above the five-year average of 37.40%, although the pace slowed as Chicago fell. By my own check with analysts, Brazil sold only 500,000 to 800,000 tons in the week after the dollar jump, and growers may still hold more than 30 MMT of harvested beans. That is a market estimate, not an official figure, but it fits the behavior: farmers watching the dollar climb assume it can climb further. The math is not generous either. At IMEA’s yield of 62.44 bags per hectare and March 2027 export parity of about R$117 per bag, gross revenue is roughly R$7,300 per hectare (my arithmetic), against operating costs of R$4,325, before land, machinery and financing.

Demand: China, crush and the export map

Demand is the other half of the question, and the signals diverge. China imported 7.35 MMT of soybeans in October, according to customs data reported by Reuters: 22.5% below the record 9.48 MMT of a year earlier and the weakest October since 2023, with high crusher inventories, negative margins and a soft hog market to blame. Itaú BBA, using Secex data, shows Brazil’s October soybean shipments to China at 4.4 MMT, down 28%. Yet Brazil’s January-October total of 106.5 MMT is still up 5.9%, because shipments to other destinations are running 47% higher, led by the European Union, Pakistan and Turkey. In Mato Grosso, IMEA counts 32.02 MMT shipped through October, with China taking 59%.

The risk for next year points the other way. RaboResearch says U.S. shipments to China were held to about 12 MMT between September 2025 and August 2026, pushing Chinese buyers toward Brazil and lifting Brazilian exports to about 114 MMT. After the U.S.-China trade agreement, it expects U.S. shipments to roughly double to about 25 MMT and Brazilian exports to ease to about 113 MMT. CONAB and USDA instead have Brazilian exports rising, to 117.97 and 118.0 MMT: same buyer, opposite readings. At home, Rabobank sees crush at about 64 MMT in 2026-27, with margins softer after the B16 biodiesel delay.

The broader export picture is more supportive than the soybean headline suggests. Itaú BBA counts a record $16 billion of agribusiness exports in October and $149.4 billion for January-October, up 5.2%, with soybean meal at 21.8 MMT (+12%) and soybean oil at 2 MMT (+58%). Animal protein is the soft spot, and it matters for feed demand: beef shipments fell 39% in October as Chinese purchases collapsed, Newcastle disease in Santa Catarina is restricting some poultry sales, and the Philippines, Brazil’s largest pork buyer, suspended imports for 60 days. Itaú BBA says the bigger test for meal and corn demand is still ahead.

Corn: the domestic market is the story

Isoldi calls the record that matters most in Brazilian corn a quiet one: domestic use, which CONAB projects at 104.8 MMT in 2026-27, up 47% from 71.2 MMT in 2020-21. Corn ethanol is the new force in a country that made ethanol only from sugarcane until a few years ago. Rabobank estimates ethanol will take about 19% of Brazil’s corn crop this year and 32 MMT in 2026-27, up roughly 18%.

That demand competes with the export berth. Secex data cited by Isoldi show Brazilian corn shipments from February to October at 21.2 MMT, 19% below last season. Itaú BBA counts 25.3 MMT for the calendar year through October, down 15%, with China, which bought 576,000 tons in October 2025, taking none last month. Rabobank sees 36 MMT of exports in 2026 and about 38 MMT in 2027; for 2026-27, CONAB is at 46 MMT and USDA at 43 MMT.

The bottleneck is less the port than the farm gate. IMEA and Itaú BBA both say export prices are not tempting sellers, and Argentina and the United States are competing hard. IMEA has 83.64% of the 2025-26 Mato Grosso crop sold at R$45.41 per bag, and only 23.39% of 2026-27 at R$45.77. Its July 2027 export parity is about R$40.73 per bag, well below the roughly R$66 Cepea shows in Campinas. The locations differ, but the direction is clear: the domestic market is the sponge. Analysts I spoke with add that feed and ethanol buyers have little reason to hurry: with working capital at about 20% a year, corn held six months would have to gain 15% to 16% just to cover money and storage. They see USDA’s world corn balance, 1.291 billion tons of production against roughly 1.32 billion of use, as a reason to expect firmer prices once buyers return. Chicago’s December and March corn contracts fell 10.6% in October, to $4.4775 and $4.61 per bushel, according to Cepea, as the U.S. harvest reached 74% by Nov. 1. ANEC, the grain exporters’ association, lifted its November corn export forecast to 7.21 MMT, 22% above a year ago, yet still sees January-November at 32.3 MMT, about 9% lower. As Isoldi argues, either domestic use is larger than CONAB assumes or Brazilian stocks will be heavier. Either way, less Brazilian corn will compete with U.S. corn.

The United States, Argentina and Paraguay

The U.S. side tightened on Nov. 10. USDA raised its U.S. soybean crop to 124.48 MMT but cut ending stocks to 8.17 MMT by lifting exports to 46.81 MMT on China’s renewed buying; Argentine daily Clarín, citing the brokerage Granar, reported that traders had expected near 9 MMT. World ending stocks fell 0.8 MMT to 123.5 MMT. In corn, USDA cut the U.S. crop to 403.71 MMT and raised Argentina by 2 MMT to 57.0 MMT.

Argentina is the quiet competitor. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange sees 53.6 MMT of soybeans and 66 MMT of corn for 2026-27, and a record 157.9 MMT of total grain; USDA is more cautious at 50 and 57 MMT. Corn planting had reached 50.5% of the projected 8.4 million hectares, and soybeans 4.7% of 17 million. Farmers are holding too: according to fyo, an Argentine grain-market data platform using Agriculture Secretariat figures, 52.6% of the 2025-26 soybean crop was priced by Nov. 4, versus a five-year average of 62.7%. Paraguay looks smaller on USDA’s table, at 11.1 MMT against 12.1 MMT, though producer groups told Safras they expect better yields.

What I am hearing in the market

Beyond the official numbers, I spent the week gathering commentary from analysts and traders, and it is worth separating data from opinion. On positioning, the analysts I spoke with agree the Chicago rally toward $13 was driven by record speculative buying and that funds are now unwinding. By one reading of the CFTC report, soybean net longs fell from 226,000 contracts to 140,000 in a week, still well above the 35,000 of a year ago; in corn, funds swung from about 430,000 contracts net long to a small net short in seven weeks. They tied the selling to a wider exit from commodities as technology stocks fell about 15% from their early-October peak, to U.S. corn losing export tenders, and to midterm results that could favor biofuel policy such as a permanent E15 blend, which would add to corn demand. Crude oil fell from about $117 to $90 a barrel since Oct. 23 as tensions with Iran eased, a headwind for soybean oil and ethanol. These are readings I gathered, not official statistics, but they explain why Chicago moved as it did.

On prices, the analysts I gathered views from disagree, and I find that useful. After the WASDE, one put Brazilian port bids near R$164 to R$165 per bag for November-December, with a forward curve around R$150 for March, R$154 for May and R$160 for July, and advised against leaving sales for harvest, expecting crowded ports and weaker premiums. Another thinks the best prices for the harvest window have already passed, expects a concentrated harvest between mid-January and mid-February and warns that freight could jump if the diesel subsidy ends. A third expects the dollar to wait for fiscal signals, with room to R$5.60 but not R$6. All agree that the answer for a grower depends on how much is already sold.

On the crop itself, the more cautious voices come from the field. One consultancy that surveys more than 2,000 producers and cross-checks with satellite imagery had national planting at 65% last Friday and a statistical soybean estimate of 173.75 MMT, 3.3% below last season, about 12 MMT under USDA and 8 MMT under CONAB. Its argument is that the stress sits at the extremes: dry spells of three weeks or more in parts of Mato Grosso during flowering, plus the north and low sunlight in western Paraná. Other analysts confirmed pockets of up to 30 days without rain in western Mato Grosso but still expect a large national crop; one trading-house estimate I gathered is 182.2 MMT, with a bias toward 180 MMT, mostly because of Paraná. The market usually trusts the official record until harvest makes a shortfall impossible to ignore.

What happens between now and the January harvest?

The crop size is not the open question; timing, currency and demand are. I see three paths.

In the first, the rain the models show for the Center-West arrives on schedule and the planted area emerges evenly. Mato Grosso starts cutting early beans in January, the second-crop window stays intact and supply arrives in a wave, with pressure showing first in basis and port premiums.

In the second, El Niño’s dry side shows up in the North. Replanting spreads in Matopiba, emergence turns uneven, and the cushion that planting speed created in Mato Grosso gets spent anyway, while the South struggles with too much water and too little light. None of that needs to be a disaster; a few weeks of drift is enough for the market to charge a risk premium again.

In the third, the real corrects. Today’s dollar is propping up prices in reais and keeping farmers on the sidelines. A reversal would hit the half of the Mato Grosso crop still unpriced, with Chicago no higher to offset it. For Brazilian growers, the currency now matters as much as the board.

My short watch list: CONAB’s second survey, due Nov. 13; weekly Secex shipments, especially corn to Egypt and soybeans to China; IMEA’s sales pace; the rain map for Matopiba and northern Mato Grosso; and the dollar after the election. Whichever way those break, corn is where Brazil’s competition with the U.S. will be decided in 2027, because domestic ethanol demand, more than the size of the crop, determines how many bushels reach the port.

USDA can call the global balance comfortable, and for now the numbers back it up. But the comfort is being tested by a currency, a climate pattern and a customer, not by the size of the crop.