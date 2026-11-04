Planting Professionals event helps students build confidence and career connections

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By Malina Chappie, Ohio State University

Students and industry professionals gathered at the Ohio Union on Oct. 27 for Planting Professionals, a speed-networking event designed to help College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) students develop networking skills and make meaningful career connections.

Sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio’s soybean farmers, the event was hosted by CFAES Career Development in partnership with Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal. This event gave students the opportunity to participate in a series of brief conversations with industry representatives from across Ohio agriculture.

According to Adam Cahill, director of career development for CFAES, networking remains one of the most valuable skills students can develop as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Ryan Mattews, director of communications and media relations for Ohio Farm Bureau, discusses effective networking strategies with students during Planting Professionals.

“Networking is so important in our industry. No matter if you’re in natural resources, agriculture, crops, plants, animals, they’re all connected,” Cahill said. “The people that you can meet when you’re networking at conferences, career fairs, workshops, in the classroom, all very important things, and those people that you meet are going to really help you advance your career.”

The event also aimed to help students become more comfortable introducing themselves and discussing their career goals.

“The biggest thing we want students to take away is that talking to people in general can be an easy thing,” Cahill said. “It just takes practice sometimes.”

For many students, the evening provided valuable advice from professionals working throughout the industry.

Alaina Helsinger, a junior studying agricultural communication and hospitality management, said two conversations in particular stood out to her. One professional encouraged her to pursue opportunities even when they seem intimidating, while another emphasized the importance of stepping outside of her comfort zone and taking chances.

“I definitely think as an agricultural communication student connections are the basis of our job,” Helsinger said. “So I believe that coming to this event will teach me how to further those connections and make those connections.”

Industry representatives also viewed the event as an opportunity to help students build confidence as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Hannah Fojas, program administrator with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry and an Ohio State graduate, said she understands how challenging it can be for students to break into the industry.

“It was hard for me to kind of get my foot in the door and understand the industry as a whole, but then getting to come back and tell students, ‘Hey, it is not as scary’ is rewarding,” Fojas said.

She said that events like Planting Professions benefit both students and employers by creating opportunities for learning and professional growth.

“I think it is important because it is an opportunity,” Fojas said. “The best way to learn something is to teach it. And nothing has prepared me more for my job than coming to these events and learning how to advocate for my job.”

As Ohio agriculture continues to seek the next generation of professionals, events such as Planting Professionals help bridge the gap between the classroom and the workforce while encouraging students to build relationships that may support them throughout their careers.